"Happy Gabba Day" - Fans celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Team India's iconic series win against Australia 

Team India scripted a win for the ages on January 19, 2021, against Australia to seal their second consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph Down Under. The injury-stricken Men in Blue played the final Test at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane without several regular players and included two debutants in their playing XI.

A ton from Marnus Labuschagne helped Australia post 369 in their first innings. In response, the visitors were reeling at 186-6 at one stage as Australia looked set to take a significant first-innings lead. However, the all-rounder pair of Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar came to India's rescue.

The duo stitched together a 123-run partnership for the seventh wicket, a crucial stand that allowed Australia to claim only a marginal 33-run lead.

Mohammed Siraj, leading the pace attack despite the Gabba Test only being his third appearance, breathed fire in the second innings. His maiden five-wicket haul, along with Thakur's four wickets, allowed the Ajinkya Rahane-led outfit to bowl out Australia for 294, thereby sealing a target of 328 to scale down.

Rohit Sharma's early dismissal did not deter the visitors by any means during the run chase against a rampant Aussie bowling outfit. A 114-run partnership for the second wicket between Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill instilled hope and belief in the side.

Following a set of twists and turns, it took a sensational knock by Rishabh Pant to help the side cross the line with only three overs left in the contest. The iconic three-wicket win also marked the end of Australia's dominant 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba.

Fans shared their favorite moments of the contest on its two-year anniversary. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Are Down Underdogs and Bandon Mein Tha Dum great documentaries?



I don't know.



All I know is that they do not fail me when I need them the most.



Especially the fourth episodes.



Happy second anniversary of Gabba breach. :) Are Down Underdogs and Bandon Mein Tha Dum great documentaries?I don't know.All I know is that they do not fail me when I need them the most.Especially the fourth episodes.Happy second anniversary of Gabba breach. :)

Saurav Roy @srvroy18 Two years ago in 2021 - India conquered Australia's fort, India lost the first Test match and defeated Australia at the #Gabba after being bowled out for 36 runs. Rishabh Pant led the Indian team in the run chase and won the historic #Testseries Two years ago in 2021 - India conquered Australia's fort, India lost the first Test match and defeated Australia at the #Gabba after being bowled out for 36 runs. Rishabh Pant led the Indian team in the run chase and won the historic #Testseries!❤️ https://t.co/WofXHz0C6C

Archith @UtdArc From Sydney 08-09 to Sydney 18-19, I thought life as an Indian cricket fan had come a full circle.



Never could have one imagined a success of Gabba magnitude ever.



An Indian C team consisting of T20 net bowlers and Ranji stars, going to Gabba and taking Australia down? No way From Sydney 08-09 to Sydney 18-19, I thought life as an Indian cricket fan had come a full circle. Never could have one imagined a success of Gabba magnitude ever. An Indian C team consisting of T20 net bowlers and Ranji stars, going to Gabba and taking Australia down? No way

Prashant @PrashantMUFC #Gabba Look at the state of the Day 5 pitch. Footmarks, cracks, color. Still can’t believe we won this game. Every logical insight will tell you we should have had no chance. Look at the state of the Day 5 pitch. Footmarks, cracks, color. Still can’t believe we won this game. Every logical insight will tell you we should have had no chance. ❤️🇮🇳 #Gabba https://t.co/9s69BzqHU2

Vivek @thevivend Happy Gabba Fateh Diwas Happy Gabba Fateh Diwas

Riyaan @imdeepjyotideka



After 36 all out in Adelaide, in absence of Virat Kohli - the regular skipper responsibility taken by Ajinkya Rahane . Salute all the heroes A victory to remember for ages

#Gabba

#BGT #OTD of 2021, Inidia thrashed Aussies in Gabba to win back to back BG trophy for 2nd Time .After 36 all out in Adelaide, in absence of Virat Kohli - the regular skipper responsibility taken by Ajinkya Rahane . Salute all the heroes A victory to remember for ages #OTD of 2021, Inidia thrashed Aussies in Gabba to win back to back BG trophy for 2nd Time .After 36 all out in Adelaide, in absence of Virat Kohli - the regular skipper responsibility taken by Ajinkya Rahane . Salute all the heroes A victory to remember for ages #Gabba#BGT https://t.co/tO7bV4tccE

The Bharat Army @thebharatarmy Pant, Gill, Siraj, Shardul, & Washington shone the brightest for us as we became the first team to defeat in a Test match at The Gabba since 1988! Pant, Gill, Siraj, Shardul, & Washington shone the brightest for us as we became the first team to defeatin a Test match at The Gabba since 1988! 🙌 Pant, Gill, Siraj, Shardul, & Washington shone the brightest for us as we became the first team to defeat 🇦🇺 in a Test match at The Gabba since 1988!

AS @anujsahni111 #cricket @RaviShastriOfc The win at Gabba test is truly the most memorable from what I can remember. Battered, bruised, most players injured, the most experienced fast bowler with less than 5 tests, Aussies not having lost a match in 3 decades at that ground. It was history #BGT The win at Gabba test is truly the most memorable from what I can remember. Battered, bruised, most players injured, the most experienced fast bowler with less than 5 tests, Aussies not having lost a match in 3 decades at that ground. It was history #BGT #cricket @RaviShastriOfc

Dinesh LiLawat @ImDL45



A historic win at the Gabba that helped Team India seal the series against Australia 2-1



#TeamIndia #Gabba #INDvAUS #IndianCricketTeam #History On This Day in 2021A historic win at the Gabba that helped Team India seal the series against Australia 2-1 On This Day in 2021A historic win at the Gabba that helped Team India seal the series against Australia 2-1 🏆🇮🇳#TeamIndia #Gabba #INDvAUS #IndianCricketTeam #History https://t.co/yJITnrv6dN

Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl 🏼 twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s… ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



#INDvAUS



Two years ago, #OnThisDay , India breached The Gabba with a win for the ages Two years ago, #OnThisDay, India breached The Gabba with a win for the ages ⏳#INDvAUShttps://t.co/IxZeRhb6iO There's not been a single time that I've watched this moment and haven't got goosebumps. Unreal feeling, EVERY SINGLE TIME. Happy Gabba Day, y'all! There's not been a single time that I've watched this moment and haven't got goosebumps. Unreal feeling, EVERY SINGLE TIME. Happy Gabba Day, y'all! ❤️💪🏼 twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s…

Tareque Laskar @tarequelaskar Jan 19, what a day for Australia-India tests, breaking of 16-test win runs, breaching of Aussie cricket fortresses, and memorable lines



2008, WACA: “Aussies Knocked Off Their Perth”



2021, Brisbane: “Toota Hai Gabba Ka Ghamand” Jan 19, what a day for Australia-India tests, breaking of 16-test win runs, breaching of Aussie cricket fortresses, and memorable lines 2008, WACA: “Aussies Knocked Off Their Perth”2021, Brisbane: “Toota Hai Gabba Ka Ghamand”

Tanmoy Roy 💡 @iamtanmoyyy



Young



India become first team to win in 32 long years & created history in

#BorderGavaskarTrophy . From the streets of criticisms to breach the gabba fortress is nothing short than dreamYoung #TeamIndia flares on the biggest occasion. Punches above their weights & stamped AuthorityIndia become first team to win in 32 long years & created history in From the streets of criticisms to breach the gabba fortress is nothing short than dreamYoung #TeamIndia flares on the biggest occasion. Punches above their weights & stamped AuthorityIndia become first team to win in 32 long years & created history in#BorderGavaskarTrophy . https://t.co/u77YUPk9T9

Archith @UtdArc The Gabbatoir breach.



The day our boys broke open a fortress considered impenetrable, ever.



India were not supposed to be taking the field at Gabba due to injuries. They were supposed to be frightened of the Aussies at Gabba.



And as they say, the rest is history. The Gabbatoir breach. The day our boys broke open a fortress considered impenetrable, ever.India were not supposed to be taking the field at Gabba due to injuries. They were supposed to be frightened of the Aussies at Gabba. And as they say, the rest is history. https://t.co/HfRiv3blNb

Sourav Sinha @sourav_sinha Unforgettable day as an Indian cricket fan.



2 years of that Gabba heist! Unforgettable day as an Indian cricket fan.2 years of that Gabba heist! https://t.co/ZdflbJS9EW

Sanjeev Sharma @Sanjeevsco @Whygravestone

A fortress made of immovable stones, impervious to greatest teams , turned into dust by third choice team of Net Bowlers, Injured substitutes, IPL failures, Grieving sons, Racism victims, Social Media punching bags. @CricCrazyJohns "Toota hai Gabba ka ghamand". What a moment it was!A fortress made of immovable stones, impervious to greatest teams , turned into dust by third choice team of Net Bowlers, Injured substitutes, IPL failures, Grieving sons, Racism victims, Social Media punching bags. @Whygravestone @CricCrazyJohns "Toota hai Gabba ka ghamand". What a moment it was! A fortress made of immovable stones, impervious to greatest teams , turned into dust by third choice team of Net Bowlers, Injured substitutes, IPL failures, Grieving sons, Racism victims, Social Media punching bags.

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals fan will remember forever



#OnThisDay, 🏼 Play an 𝒂𝒖𝒅𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒐𝒖𝒔 knock that conquered Gabba



@RishabhPant17 A moment everyfan will remember forever #RP17 did what he does best🏼 Play an 𝒂𝒖𝒅𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒐𝒖𝒔 knock that conquered Gabba A moment every 🇮🇳 fan will remember forever 💙#OnThisDay, #RP17 did what he does best 👉🏼 Play an 𝒂𝒖𝒅𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒐𝒖𝒔 knock that conquered Gabba 🔥@RishabhPant17 https://t.co/ivzV68PlTr

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Unsung hero - Natarajan.



On true wickets (not so in the last two seasons) and fast outfield at the Gabba, AUS usually score a lot of runs v the old KK. Natarajan didn't just keep it tight but also took a few wickets.



Shardul, Gill, Washington... made vital contributions Unsung hero - Natarajan.On true wickets (not so in the last two seasons) and fast outfield at the Gabba, AUS usually score a lot of runs v the old KK. Natarajan didn't just keep it tight but also took a few wickets. Shardul, Gill, Washington... made vital contributions

Ajinkya Rahane led Team India to their second consecutive series win in Australia

Virat Kohli led Team India to triumph in 2018-19 against an Australian side devoid of David Warner and Steve Smith, who were serving their respective ban periods for their involvement in the ball-tampering saga.

India's next trip Down Under began on the worst possible note. They were bundled out for 36 runs in the series opener in Adelaide and lost the first Test, which was a day-night encounter.

With skipper Virat Kohli departing for India to attend the birth of his child, consistent injury concerns meant that the odds were heavily stacked against India. From an inspiring Boxing Day Test performance to the grittiest display known to mankind in the subsequent Sydney Test, the visitors truly earned the series result at the end of the day.

Will the iconic Gabba win be the Men in Blue's greatest overseas red-ball victory? Let us know what you think.

