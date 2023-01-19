"Happy Gabba Day" - Fans celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Team India's iconic series win against Australia 

Team India scripted a win for the ages on January 19, 2021, against Australia to seal their second consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph Down Under. The injury-stricken Men in Blue played the final Test at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane without several regular players and included two debutants in their playing XI.
A ton from Marnus Labuschagne helped Australia post 369 in their first innings. In response, the visitors were reeling at 186-6 at one stage as Australia looked set to take a significant first-innings lead. However, the all-rounder pair of Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar came to India's rescue.
The duo stitched together a 123-run partnership for the seventh wicket, a crucial stand that allowed Australia to claim only a marginal 33-run lead.
Mohammed Siraj, leading the pace attack despite the Gabba Test only being his third appearance, breathed fire in the second innings. His maiden five-wicket haul, along with Thakur's four wickets, allowed the Ajinkya Rahane-led outfit to bowl out Australia for 294, thereby sealing a target of 328 to scale down.
Rohit Sharma's early dismissal did not deter the visitors by any means during the run chase against a rampant Aussie bowling outfit. A 114-run partnership for the second wicket between Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill instilled hope and belief in the side.
Following a set of twists and turns, it took a sensational knock by Rishabh Pant to help the side cross the line with only three overs left in the contest. The iconic three-wicket win also marked the end of Australia's dominant 32-year unbeaten streak at the Gabba.
Ajinkya Rahane led Team India to their second consecutive series win in Australia
Virat Kohli led Team India to triumph in 2018-19 against an Australian side devoid of David Warner and Steve Smith, who were serving their respective ban periods for their involvement in the ball-tampering saga.
India's next trip Down Under began on the worst possible note. They were bundled out for 36 runs in the series opener in Adelaide and lost the first Test, which was a day-night encounter.
With skipper Virat Kohli departing for India to attend the birth of his child, consistent injury concerns meant that the odds were heavily stacked against India. From an inspiring Boxing Day Test performance to the grittiest display known to mankind in the subsequent Sydney Test, the visitors truly earned the series result at the end of the day.
