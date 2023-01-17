"Put this match on live and I would watch it again!" - Fans reminisce the 2nd anniversary of the iconic Thakur-Sundar partnership at the Gabba 

The all-rounder pair of Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar stitched together an iconic 123-run partnership for the seventh wicket on January 17, 2021, at the Gabba to instill hope in the Indian hearts. The duo rescued the visitors from a perilous position and set up the platform for the iconic victory later on.

Fielding a playing XI that included two debutants, T Natarajan and Sundar, Team India conceded 369 runs in the first innings. In reply, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side slumped to 186-6 and were on course to succumb to a significant lead that the hosts would capitalize on.

However, Thakur and Sundar stood tall against the rampant Aussie bowling outfit. The duo were not afraid to play their strokes and dampened the hosts' hopes of claiming a huge lead after the first innings.

From Thakur's sheer flamboyance to Sundar's nerveless strokeplay in his maiden red-ball appearance, the partnership played a huge role in the eventual victory that broke Australia's proud streak of 36 years at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Washington Sundar scored 62 runs, while the other all-rounder scored 67 runs as they helped India reduce the deficit to just 33 runs, which played a crucial role as the game progressed.

As we mark the two-year anniversary of the iconic partnership, fans congregated to celebrate the feat and recall their best moments from the stands. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Madhusudhan ⚪ @madhuk1707

The come back

The courage

The chase

That's the sum up of historic series @ESPNcricinfo The collapseThe come backThe courageThe chaseThat's the sum up of historic series @ESPNcricinfo The collapseThe come backThe courageThe chaseThat's the sum up of historic series

Rohan Chahar @rohanChahar05 @ESPNcricinfo The crucial inning that staged the 4th inning HISTORIC WIN @ESPNcricinfo The crucial inning that staged the 4th inning HISTORIC WIN💙

Niteeeshh_GCR @NiteeshR18

Coverdrives of shardul 🤩🤩 @ESPNcricinfo No look shot and pull of sundar .Coverdrives of shardul 🤩🤩 @ESPNcricinfo No look shot and pull of sundar . Coverdrives of shardul 🤩🤩

Souvik Roy @souvikroy_SRT ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Which shot was the highlight of that partnership? 🏏



#INDvAUS Two years ago #OnThisDay , Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur staged a 123-run counterattack from 186/6 at The GabbaWhich shot was the highlight of that partnership? 🏏 Two years ago #OnThisDay, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur staged a 123-run counterattack from 186/6 at The Gabba 🔥Which shot was the highlight of that partnership? 🏏#INDvAUS https://t.co/shtubr3inO This is for those who thinks Washington Sundar can't bat at 5/6 in ODIs/T20Is. twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s… This is for those who thinks Washington Sundar can't bat at 5/6 in ODIs/T20Is. twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s…

Shibashis Chatterjee @Iamshibashis Two years ago #OnThisDay , Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur staged a 123-run counterattack from 186/6 at The Gabba Two years ago #OnThisDay, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur staged a 123-run counterattack from 186/6 at The Gabba 🔥 https://t.co/vNfZP390rj

North Stand Gang - Wankhede @NorthStandGang



These youngsters were quietly plotting a beautiful partnership in the middle of a mission to breach the Fortress of Gabba. Two years ago, on this very day 🧡These youngsters were quietly plotting a beautiful partnership in the middle of a mission to breach the Fortress of Gabba. Two years ago, on this very day 🧡These youngsters were quietly plotting a beautiful partnership in the middle of a mission to breach the Fortress of Gabba. ❤️ https://t.co/W3aq8qIWqO

Soham @_username_404 @NorthStandGang The way Lord Shardul batted that day... 🥵 @NorthStandGang The way Lord Shardul batted that day... 🥵🔥🙌

Team India compiled a historic run chase in the fourth innings after Thakur's four-fer in the second innings

Mohammed Siraj, who had to lead the bowling attack despite being a newcomer himself, took a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Shardul Thakur claimed four wickets as Australia were bowled out for 294 runs, leaving India with a target of 328 to win the Test as well as the four-match series.

Team India had a shaky start after Rohit Sharma's early dismissal, but a crucial partnership between Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara instilled hope among the squad as well as the fans.

Rishabh Pant struck an unbeaten 89 and was well-aided by a cameo from Washington Sundar as the visitors scaled the target with three overs remaining.

Is the Gabba triumph Team India's most decorated overseas red-ball achievement? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "DK is one of the best batters in the world" - RCB's latest recruit Avinash Singh on the veteran wicket-keeper

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes