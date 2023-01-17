"DK is one of the best batters in the world" - RCB's latest recruit Avinash Singh on the veteran wicket-keeper 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were among the sides that did not shuffle their squad too much heading into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign. Barring a few overseas names, a trade move, and a couple of domestic releases, the franchise kept its core very much intact following a third-place finish in the previous season.

The three-time finalists roped in Reece Topley and Will Jacks to complete their overseas slots before switching their focus onto domestic talent in the second half of the IPL 2023 mini-auction on December 23.

Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Manoj Bhandage, and Himanshu Sharma were roped in to replace the departed domestic players.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2023 Avinash Singh and Himanshu Sharma express their feelings about getting picked by RCB, their time with the coaches and Dinesh Karthik at the camp, while DK explains why Avinash Singh is an exciting prospect, on Bold Diaries. Avinash Singh and Himanshu Sharma express their feelings about getting picked by RCB, their time with the coaches and Dinesh Karthik at the camp, while DK explains why Avinash Singh is an exciting prospect, on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2023 https://t.co/v9qvPyoZfy

Two of their latest recruits, Avinash and Himanshu, spoke about their bond with the franchise and their first steps following a session with veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik.

Himanshu, a lifelong RCB fan, told the franchise's social media team:

"I'm very excited to be picked up by RCB, because I've been following RCB since 2008 and this is my favorite team. So, I'm feeling really happy."

Branding Karthik as one of the best batters in the world, pacer Avinash said:

"It is a very big opportunity for me and I was very happy when RCB gave me this chance. It was a very exciting moment for me and I hope I'll do my best for this franchise. It is a great setup for improving our skills and improving our mindset. DK is one of the best batters in the world and it's my pleasure to bowl to him, have learnt so much from him."

Avinash was a surprise pick at the auction as he is yet to play cricket at a competitive level. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, he reportedly performed well in the franchise's trials and camp and was roped in for a sum of ₹60 lakh.

"He is an interesting prospect, but very raw, very young" - Dinesh Karthik on RCB's latest pick Avinash Singh

Dinesh Karthik's last international endeavor came during the T20 World Cup 2022, where he was dropped midway through the tournament for Rishabh Pant.

The veteran keeper is apparently not in the scheme of things at the moment and is likely to be seen next in the 2023 IPL.

Praising the latest franchise recruit, Karthik spoke highly of Avinash Singh, who is known to touch the 145 kmph-mark on a consistent basis. He said:

"I think he is someone who has a different action, a nice run-up. You can see it from the way he has built that power is something that is very important part of his body."

He continued:

It comes through him naturally, he's got speed and his release point is little different as well. So, he is an interesting prospect, but very raw, very young. You can see him learning every day on the job."

RCB are set to return to their home ground after a four-year gap. The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru last hosted an IPL contest in 2019. Since then, it has played host to a couple of international matches.

Will the franchise win its elusive maiden title in 2023? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "The low turnout is a setback to our hopes of hosting a World Cup match" - KCA president rues poor attendance during 3rd IND vs SL ODI

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes