5 reasons why Australia can win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017:

Australia have a very good chance of becoming the first team to have three Champions Trophy titles to their name.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2017, 11:56 IST

Will the Australian captain be smiling at the end of the tournament as well?

Australia may not be the No.1 ranked ODI side in the world going into the Champions Trophy, but there is little doubt of teams taking Steve Smith's side lightly. The only team to have won the Champions Trophy outright twice will be looking to become the first team to win three titles as they kick off the eighth edition of the tournament.

Extra Cover: ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Schedule: Full time table with venue ground details, PDF download

With a balanced squad that ticks all the boxes, Australia certainly have a lot going for them. Even if their minds might be slightly swayed by the pay disputes that are happening in the background, once the game begins there are few more focussed teams in the world than the reigning World Champions. So there is no doubt that they are one of the favorites to claim the title in England and Wales.

Here are five reasons why Australia can win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017:

One-two punch combo of Warner and Smith

In-form batsman at the top strengthen Australia’s credentials

Since the start of 2016, there is one player who has completely taken over ODIs by storm. He not only leads the pack in terms of runs scored but also in terms of centuries hit in that period and even came close to breaking a world record in the process.

That man is David Warner, who has been having ODI bowlers for breakfast, lunch and dinner as he has feasted on anything that has been served his way in the last 18 months, especially in ODIs. With the smaller boundaries and the fact that Warner will be operating in the powerplay means that he stands a very good chance of wreaking havoc once again.

While he alone might be enough to take the game away from the opposition, unfortunately, things aren't that easy for Australia's opponents. As they not only have the brute force and innovation of Warner but they also have the ingenuity and the juggernaut that is Steve Smith to contend with. Having two of the top three in sublime form ahead of the tournament makes for the ideal recipe for success.