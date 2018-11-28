5 reasons why Australia might defeat India in the Test series

Australia still have a dominant team in the Test format

The Indian team is all set to play its first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval from the 6th of December. The hosts will miss the services of their most experienced players in David Warner and Steve Smith as the duo along with Cameron Bancroft has been banned from playing cricket due to the infamous ball tampering incident. This series will be the golden opportunity for the Indian team to finally defeat Australia on the Australian soil.

India and Australia won 1 game each in the recently-concluded T20I series and shared the trophy. Virat Kohli's men are now playing a practice match against Cricket Australia's XI ahead of the much-awaited Test series. However, the Indian team should not get complacent just yet as the Australian team still has the firepower to defeat India in the series.

Here are 5 reasons why the Aussies might lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 4 years:

#1 The Indian batsmen have failed to tackle the foreign spinners

Nathan Lyon will be Australia's primary spinner

The first and foremost reason why India have failed to win an overseas Test series is the batsmen's inability to read the spinners. Even in the last Test series in England, a part-time off-spinner like Moeen Ali ripped apart the Indian batting line-up. Moeen Ali picked up 12 Indian wickets in just 2 matches and helped England win the series.

If you remember the 2014-15 series between India and Australia, you may recall that it was not Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood or Mitchell Johnson who won Australia the matches. It was their off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Lyon scalped 12 wickets in the Adelaide Test itself and troubled the Indian batsman a lot. India's problems with the spin have continued to persist ever since the departure of Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

