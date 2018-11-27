×
Australia vs India 2018: Probable Australian Playing XI for the First Test

Vinay Chhabaria
27 Nov 2018, 22:11 IST

The first Test is scheduled to commence from 6th December
India kicked off their tour to Australia with a T20I series which saw both the teams win one T20I each while the 2nd match of the series was washed out. Shikhar Dhawan and Krunal Pandya were the biggest positives for India in the T20 series but neither of them is a part of the Indian squad for the test series. The Indian team will next play a four-day practice match against the Cricket Australia XI ahead of the tests.

Tim Paine will lead the Australian team in the 4-match test series which will start from 6th December with the Adelaide Oval being the venue for the first test.

Here is the probable Australian XI for the first test match of the series -

Openers - Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja looked in fine form against Pakistan
The Australian selectors have named debutante Marcus Harris in the squad as a potential opener and there are high chances that the left-handed batsman will make his Test debut against India at Adelaide. Marcus has amassed nearly 4,000 runs in first-class cricket playing for the teams of Victoria and Western Australia. He also has a highest score of 250* and Australia would love to place an unknown commodity against the Indian attack in the first test.

Usman Khawaja, the left-handed opener is expected to be Harris' partner since he had played a superb innings against Pakistan in the U.A.E. The Pakistan born player had helped Australia salvage a draw versus the hosts in the first test match of the series by scoring 141 runs off 302 balls in the 2nd innings. While Australia's T20I skipper Aaron Finch had opened for Australia in the UAE Justin Langer would certainly demote him to the middle order.

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Today, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
