4 players who made their Test debut when India last played a Test series in Australia

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
366   //    07 Nov 2018, 15:51 IST

KL Rahul made his test debut for India in the 3rd test of the series
KL Rahul made his test debut for India in the 3rd test of the series

India's last Test series in Australia is remembered as the last series of MS Dhoni in the longest format of the game. However, there were 4 young players who earned their maiden Test cap during the 4-match series which India lost 0-2.

The Australian team received a major setback when their left-handed batsman Phillip Hughes died ahead of the series' first match due to an accident on the cricket pitch. He was named the 13th man of the squad of the first test and a plethora of cricketing greats from all over the world paid tribute to the Aussie.

However, two players from Australia and two from India made their test debut in the series and here is the summary of their test careers thus far -

#1 Karn Sharma

The 3-time IPL winner Karn Sharma has failed to be a part of the international squad in any format
The 3-time IPL winner Karn Sharma has failed to be a part of the international squad in any format

When Virat Kohli was handed the captaincy in the first test of the series, he showed his aggressive nature by picking leg-spinner Karn Sharma in order to scalp wickets. However, Karn failed to deliver as he was taken to the cleaners by the likes of David Warner, Micheal Clarke, and Steve Smith. The leggie leaked 143 runs in his 33 overs picking the wickets of Warner and Clarke in the first innings. With the bat, he could only score 4 runs in the first innings before Peter Siddle cleaned him up.

Also Read - 7 players who were in the Indian Test squad in 2014 for Australia but are missing from the 2018 squad

In Australia's 2nd innings, the leg-spinner again took two wickets as he dismissed openers Chris Rogers and Warner. He had an economy rate of 5.93 in the innings the chief reason being Mitchell Marsh's 3 sixes. Karn remained unbeaten on 4 in the 2nd innings and never ever got a chance to play Test cricket.


