7 players who were in the Indian Test squad in 2014 for Australia but are missing from the 2018 squad

MS Dhoni was the captain of the announced squad while Suresh Raina too was a part of the Indian Test squad in 2014

The Indian team is all set to tour Australia after the T20I series against Windies to play 4 Tests, 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. The last time India visited Australia to play a Test series was way back in 2014-15, before the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Australia won the 4 match series 2-0, with Steve Smith emerging as the top batsman scoring 769 runs in the series. Co-incidentally, both teams' captains Michael Clarke and MS Dhoni pulled out of the series and Steve Smith and Virat Kohli replaced the two. India lost the first two Tests but bounced back well to draw the remaining two Tests.

Virat Kohli's men are all set to tour Australia again and the Test squad for the series goes as follows -

Virat Kohli(c), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Parthiv Patel, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shami, Ishant, Umesh, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

While the above list comprises almost half the players from the 2014 squad, 7 players from the earlier squad missed out on a spot in the forthcoming tour's squad.

#1 Karn Sharma

Karn made his Test debut for India in the first Test of the series

The leg-spinner got a place in the first Test of the series at Adelaide and picked 4 wickets in the match. He dismissed David Warner and Clarke in the first innings while he picked up the wickets of Chris Rogers and Warner in the second innings.

The young leg-spinner had given away 143 and 95 runs in both the innings, respectively. However, Karn could not make it to the playing XI of the Indian Test team after that Test and isn't even a part of the current squad.

