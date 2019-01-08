×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Reasons why Australia will defeat India in the ODI series 

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.57K   //    08 Jan 2019, 11:14 IST

Australia won the series by 4-1 the last time when India played an ODI series Down Under
Australia won the series by 4-1 the last time when India played an ODI series Down Under

Team India won their first-ever Test series in Australia when Virat Kohli's men overcame the home side by a margin of 2-1 in the 4-match series. Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah played an important role in India's historic win as their match-winning contributions turned out to be the difference between the two sides.

However, theTest series has now ended and the cricket fans are now looking forward to the 3-match ODI series which will commence from the 12th of January. The first ODI will take place at the same Sydney Cricket Ground where the two teams played the 4th Test match.

The 2nd and 3rd ODIs will take place at Adelaide and Melbourne respectively. Both the teams will look to finalize their playing XI ahead of the Cricket World Cup slated to take place in May.

While, both the nations have named strong squads for the series, Australia holds a slight edge over the Indians heading into the series and they have a strong chance of winning the ODI series. Here are the 5 reasons why Australia might win the ODI series.

#5 Presence of multiple match-winners in the Australian team


Australia has multiple match-winners in their arsenal
Australia has multiple match-winners in their arsenal

Australia's ODI team has a lot of players who can win the match single-handedly on their day and it is one of the key reasons why they have an upper hand heading into the series.

Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, and Usman Khawaja can swing the match in favor of the home team anytime. Given that it's a 3-match series, the importance of these game changers is highly significant.

Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch will be the key to Australia's success with the bat in the series as they are two of the most experienced players in the squad.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Glenn Maxwell Aaron Finch ODI Cricket
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Finn Balor. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
5 reasons why India won the 2018-19 Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, ODI series: Preview
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Australia will defeat India in the T20I Series
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India can the Test...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 reasons why India won the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Reasons why India should...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Numbers you need to know from the 2016...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 sledges and banter from Australia-India...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India can win the T20 series against...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan
IND 622/7
AUS 300/10 & 6/0
Match Drawn
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
South Africa Women v Sri Lanka Women Twenty20 Series 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us