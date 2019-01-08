5 Reasons why Australia will defeat India in the ODI series

Australia won the series by 4-1 the last time when India played an ODI series Down Under

Team India won their first-ever Test series in Australia when Virat Kohli's men overcame the home side by a margin of 2-1 in the 4-match series. Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah played an important role in India's historic win as their match-winning contributions turned out to be the difference between the two sides.

However, theTest series has now ended and the cricket fans are now looking forward to the 3-match ODI series which will commence from the 12th of January. The first ODI will take place at the same Sydney Cricket Ground where the two teams played the 4th Test match.

The 2nd and 3rd ODIs will take place at Adelaide and Melbourne respectively. Both the teams will look to finalize their playing XI ahead of the Cricket World Cup slated to take place in May.

While, both the nations have named strong squads for the series, Australia holds a slight edge over the Indians heading into the series and they have a strong chance of winning the ODI series. Here are the 5 reasons why Australia might win the ODI series.

#5 Presence of multiple match-winners in the Australian team

Australia has multiple match-winners in their arsenal

Australia's ODI team has a lot of players who can win the match single-handedly on their day and it is one of the key reasons why they have an upper hand heading into the series.

Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, and Usman Khawaja can swing the match in favor of the home team anytime. Given that it's a 3-match series, the importance of these game changers is highly significant.

Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch will be the key to Australia's success with the bat in the series as they are two of the most experienced players in the squad.

