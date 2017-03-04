5 reasons why the Australian win actually helped India

The second Test match is the perfect platform to showcase to the world that they deserve to be called the best in the world.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 04 Mar 2017, 08:05 IST

Steve O’Keefe was wrecker-in-chief for Australia against India

Wins are special but can outshine any flaws in the armoury of a team, which may not be healthy for a team’s cause of eliminating imperfections. India has performed exceptionally well in the last eight months or so and snapped every win with sheer dominance.

The loss against Australia in the first Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy might have pushed India back in the series, but has helped India put on their thinking caps, which isn’t bad by any stretch of the imagination. In the second Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, the Indian team will be itching to leave a mark on the series.

We look at the reasons why India, instead of getting disappointed, should take the loss on a positive note.

#5 Helped identify chinks in batting armour

Since the commencement of the home series in September 2016, India has annihilated oppositions to clinch one series after the other. The batting line-up has performed exceptionally well to neutralise bowling attacks.

The flip side of the astounding display of batting display was that it always overshadowed any kind of deficiencies in the batting line up. Quite understandably, India’s batting was left at bay when wickets hemorrhaged from both ends courtesy some accurate bowling by the Aussie spinners.

Albeit Steve O’Keefe isn’t a veteran in international cricket, but with Mitchell Starc, Jos Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon in Australia’s bowling repertoire, India was up against the best attack in their home season. It may turn out to be a blessing in disguise and act as a wake-up call for the Indian batting to make a strong comeback.