5 reasons why Champions Trophy should not be scrapped for Test Championship

The success of this year's Champions Trophy has given all the more reasons to stick with the tournament instead of a Test Championship.

@shubhamkhare71 by Shubham Khare Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2017, 12:45 IST

Kohli and Sarfraz holding the Champions Trophy

The ICC Champions Trophy was always under the scanner ever since its inception. People questioned the format of the tournament as to why there was a need for another multi-nation ODI tournament when the ICC World Cup was already present.

There was another argument to bring in the World Test Championship in place of the Champions Trophy. There have been several discussions over bringing in the tournament for the longest format of the game but somehow ICC have not been able to introduce that.

The Test Championship was initially planned for 2017 which was ultimately replaced by the Champions Trophy. The tournament this year has given all the more reasons to continue with it.

Let’s take a look at why the Champions Trophy should exist instead of the Test Championship

#1 Revival of ODI cricket

Since the advent of T20 cricket, the fans have been inclined towards the shortest format of the game. There has been a notable decline in the viewership of ODI cricket in the past few years. The bilateral ODI series have especially taken a hit.

But the Champions Trophy this year brought the top nations together and so the crowd as well returned. There was a huge amount of interest shown by the fans in England and the stands in the ground were full almost every time. The final being between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan only added a cherry on top.