5 Reasons why Rishabh Pant should be given a chance against England

Gavish Soni

Indian batsmen except Virat Kohli failed miserably in the first Test. They need to make certain changes in their batting lineup ahead of the second Test. They need to Test the youngsters as seniors are not able to perform as per the expectations. They also need to make a change in the wicket-keeping department. Wriddhiman Saha was injured ahead of England series.

So, Rishabh pant was selected in the team as the second wicketkeeper after Dinesh Karthik. The team management showed that they have moved on from Parthiv Patel and now they want to Test the new young talents of India which is a good thing. Indian team gave chance to Dinesh Karthik in the first Test and he failed miserably in all departments in that Test.

Karthik dropped many catches, he also struggled with his batting. Karthik has a habit of failing on all the opportunities he gets. It's time for Indian team management to show some faith in youngsters like Rishabh Pant to show them their potential. India needs to invest in such youngsters so that they can give the country a bright future in Test cricket.

Here are five reasons why Pant should be chance in the second Test against England.

1. Chances should be given to youngsters

India should give more chances to youngsters. India is facing a deep crisis in the middle order in all formats. Players like Rishabh Pant have shown that they have the ability to take the challenge to play at the top level. India needs to show faith in such players and encourage them when they show initial failures.

Both Saha and Karthik have hit the age of 33, you seriously do not know how long they will play for India. So, it is high time that team management gets serious about investing in youngsters. They will fail initially but it would be a good future prospect for the team.

Even Quinton de Kock was given chance very early and it turned out to be fruitful for their team. Rishabh Pant has shown that he has what it takes to perform in international cricket. He is also a good learner as he has improved his game by learning from his seniors and coaches.

