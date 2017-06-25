5 reasons why Sanjay Bangar can be the Head Coach of India

Sanjay Bangar, India's current batting coach, has all the credentials to become India's head coach.

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2017, 10:02 IST

Sanjay Bangar with former India coach Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble’s resignation from the post of India’s head coach has stirred tye India cricket fans. While the Kohli-Kumble spat is making the headlines, the most important question hovering in the air is who will be India’s next head coach?

For BCCI, options are in plenty as several veteran cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, and Richard Pybus have expressed their interest in replacing the former Indian leg-spinner. However, among these flamboyant candidates, Sanjay Bangar is also present and courtesy of his strong credentials, he may end up grabbing the high profile job.

Bangar, India’s current batting coach, is performing his duty efficiently and hence poses a strong case. We look at the five reasons why Sanjay Bangar can become India’s head coach.

#5 Glorious past success as coach

In any field past experience and success is considered to be a key factor in analysing the potential of any candidate. In this regard, Sanjay Bangar has a certain upper hand.

Kings XI Punjab, with their innovative, all-out aggressive batting strategy, took the cricketing world by storm in the IPL 2014 and enjoyed roaring success. Much of that success must be credited to Sanjay Bangar, their assistant coach in that season.

George Bailey, Punjab’s captain then, had explained Bangar’s role by saying, “Everything you see and like about Kings XI starts with Sanjay Bangar. His knowledge of the game is wonderful. His ability to draw younger players out of their shells has been phenomenal and he has been fantastic in managing the overseas players.”

However, Bangar’s biggest achievement as a coach has come with India’s national team. In 2014, he was assigned the role of India’s batting coach and till date, he is holding on to that position. It is to be noted that several Indian batsmen like Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli reached the pinnacle of their batting abilities post 2014 and Bangar deserves credit for the transformation.

The past success makes this former Railway’s captain the ideal candidate for the post of India’s head coach.