5 reasons why Suresh Raina deserves another chance in the ODI team

Ayush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
7.19K   //    04 Sep 2018, 10:00 IST

Australia v India - Game 3

Suresh Raina has been excluded from the Indian squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup to be held in UAE. This has led to many people wondering whether this is the end of the road for him as far as a spot in the 2019 World Cup squad is concerned.

However, here is why he deserves another chance to stake his claim to play in the mega tournament.

#5 He has been dropped after just one bad match

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Raina only batted in the 2nd and 3rd ODI games of the England series. In the series decider, he played a poor shot and was out for just 1 run. However, in the 2nd ODI, although not looking at his absolute best, he was India’s top run-scorer with 46 runs.

He was in decent enough form in the preceding T20 internationals against Ireland and England as well. Being dropped after a bad performance in just one match seems harsh for a player of his caliber and experience.






Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Suresh Raina
Ayush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
I love to write and discuss about Cricket and WWE
