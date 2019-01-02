×
5 reasons why Virat Kohli is the best cricketer in the world

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
629   //    02 Jan 2019, 21:20 IST

Australia v India - Game 3
Australia v India - Game 3

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the best batsman in the world today. Presently, he is conquering every format of the game with his fantastic batting skills on almost every cricket ground on the planet.

There have been many occasions where he has proved that he is also the greatest cricketer of all time.

Being the captain of the Indian team in all formats, the run-machine has always led from the front and has also contributed a lot to the Indian cricket team to help it reach newer heights.

Virat Kohli is also a part of the 'Fab Four' group, which includes top cricketing stars of the modern era like Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson.

With each day looming, the right-handed batsman’s career graph is taking a positive elevation.

The chase master has set a benchmark for cricketers and has already etched his name in the history of the sport and here are the 5 prime reasons why Virat Kohli is the best player in the world:

#5 Consistency in all formats of the game

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 3
Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 3

The foremost thing which makes Virat Kohli the greatest of all time is his consistency with the bat. He is dominating every format of the game by piling on plenty of runs every day. Since his debut in 2008, he has continuously focused on improving his batting skills and thus, we can say that with each passing day, Kohli is becoming stronger and almost unbeatable. 

He has broken a plethora of records and has been creating new records as well. Across all formats, he is considered as the best batsman of the world. He currently stands no 1 in Test and ODI rankings and was also on the top in T20I rankings a few months ago. The run-machine is also frequently compared to the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar due to the number of centuries he has hit so far(63).

Currently, we can say that there is no stadium where he hasn’t scored runs. In addition, he has received praise from cricket legends all over the world due to the heaps of runs he scores in every series.

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
