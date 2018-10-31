2 instances where Virat Kohli batted despite injury

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 41 // 31 Oct 2018, 15:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli is a warrior

Virat Kohli is the most famous name in the entire cricketing world currently. His never-ending hunger for runs has made him the best batsman in the world. Even the record books will testify the same; with most records bearing the Indian skipper's name.

Talking about his initial years, Virat Kohli entered the eyes of the world on 18th August 2008 when he played his debut ODI match against Sri Lanka as India’s 175th player. However, Virat Kohli before his debut grabbed everyone’s attention by leading his team to title glory in the 2008 under-19 World Cup in Malaysia.

Following his success in ODI cricket, Virat made his Test debut on 20th June 2011 against the West Indies. From then on, he went about breaking the records of the greatest cricketers and made new ones to his name.

To list all the records made by him seems impossible. But these records have not been created overnight. The Delhite has worked hard and even batted for his side while injured.

Here are 2 instances of Kohli batting with an injury on his hand.

#1 RCB vs KKIP - Indian Premier League ( With 9 stitches on the left hand)

Virat scored a brilliant century despite having 9 stitches on his left hand

Virat has been one of the star performers in the IPL. Virat is the second-highest run scorer in the history of IPL with 4948 runs. He proved his dedication and passion for cricket and his franchise when he batted despite having an injury on his hand.

There will always be one innings which will remain in the hearts of Virat Kohli fans forever. This was the innings which he played during the match between RCB and KXIP in IPL 2016. While diving to take a catch during RCB’s previous match against KKR, Virat suffered a serious injury on his left hand. He left the match for some medical help and came back on the ground with some tapes on his hand.

However, after that match, Virat took 9 stitches on that hand. Despite having an injured hand, he played the next match for RCB as it was a must-win game for them. He scored his 4th century in the IPL with his 9 stitches, making it the most memorable 100 for him and his fans.

1 / 2 NEXT