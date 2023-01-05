5 records that were broken in 2nd T20I of India vs Sri Lanka 2023 series

The second T20I of the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 series is done and dusted. After a run-fest in Pune, the two teams now stand level 1-1 in the three-match series. India started the year with a two-run win in Mumbai but Sri Lanka have bounced back with a 16-run victory at the MCA Stadium on Thursday (January 5).

Sri Lanka were asked to bat first by the home captain Hardik Pandya. The islanders made good use of the conditions in Pune and posted a 206-run total on the board. Chasing 207 for a series win, India slumped to 57/5. Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav brought the side back into the contest with a 91-run partnership.

However, the Men in Blue finished with 190/8 in 20 overs and lost the game by 16 runs. Several records were created and broken during the second T20I of the India vs Sri Lanka series. Here's a compilation of the top records.

#1 Sri Lanka scored the highest T20I total in Pune

Three years ago, India set a new record for the highest team total in Pune by scoring 201 runs in a match against Sri Lanka. The islanders broke India's record earlier tonight by scoring 206 runs in 20 overs at the MCA Stadium.

Sri Lanka now own the record for the highest T20I total in matches at the MCA Stadium. Half-centuries from Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis played a key role in the islanders' success.

#2 Dasun Shanaka broke Kumar Sangakkara's record

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka smashed a half-century off just 20 balls in the first innings of tonight's match. With this 20-ball 50, Shanaka now holds the record for the quickest T20I fifty by a Sri Lankan in terms of balls faced.

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara previously held this record for his 21-ball half-century against India.

#3 Axar Patel broke Ravindra Jadeja's record in India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I

Axar Patel played one of the greatest counter-attacking knocks in Indian T20I history earlier tonight. He aggregated 65 runs from 31 balls, smashing three fours and six maximums.

Patel became the first Indian to score a T20I half-century while batting at number seven. He broke Ravindra Jadeja's record for the highest individual score by an Indian at number seven.

#4 Arshdeep Singh earned an unwanted record in India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh had a forgettable outing in Pune against Sri Lanka. Making his return to the Indian team, Singh bowled five no-balls in just two overs. His no-balls played a vital role in the match's final result.

Courtesy of his five no-balls, Singh now owns the world record for the most no-balls in T20Is. He has overtaken Hassan Ali, Keemo Paul and Oshane Thomas.

#5 Arshdeep Singh broke Harshal Patel's record in India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I

Another unwanted record owned by Arshdeep Singh is for the most runs conceded by an Indian by bowling two overs in a T20I match. Harshal Patel previously held this record for giving away 32 runs off two overs in a match against Australia.

Singh is at the top of this list now, conceding 37 runs off his two overs in the second T20I of the India vs Sri Lanka series.

