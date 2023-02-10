5 records that were broken on Day 2 of India vs Australia 2023 1st Test

Day 2 of the India vs Australia 2023 series ended earlier today (February 10) at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. It was a memorable day for the Indian team as captain Rohit Sharma completed his century. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel also scored a fifty each to help India finish with 321/7 at the end of the second day.

Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin resumed India's innings on the overnight score of 77/1. While Sharma completed a ton, debutant Todd Murphy's five-wicket haul reduced the home side to 240/7. It looked like Australia would bowl the Indian team out for less than 300 runs.

However, Jadeja and Patel's unbeaten partnership of 81 runs guided India past the 320-run mark. Multiple records were shattered on the second day of the India vs Australia Test. We look at five of them:

#1 Rohit Sharma set a new record

Indian captain Rohit Sharma now has a century in all three formats of international cricket as a batter and as a captain. He is the first Indian captain to achieve this feat and the first-ever cricketer to score a hundred in T20I, Test and ODI as a captain and a player.

Sharma scored 120 runs off 212 balls in the first innings against Australia. Pat Cummins dismissed him soon after the new ball came into play.

#2 Axar Patel broke Zaheer Khan's record

Axar Patel proved himself as a reliable all-rounder by scoring a half-century in the first innings. He then joined hands with Jadeja to trouble the Australian bowlers, adding 81 runs for the eighth wicket.

Courtesy of his half-century, Patel now owns the record for the highest score by a batter at number nine in Tests at the VCA Stadium. Zaheer Khan previously held the record with his highest score being 33.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel broke Zaheer Khan and Wriddhiman Saha's record

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have set a new record for the eighth-wicket partnership in Tests at the VCA Stadium. Jadeja and Patel have added 81 runs so far.

Wriddhiman Saha had a partnership of 59 runs with Zaheer Khan against South Africa in 2010. Jadeja and Patel have broken their record.

#4 Rohit Sharma broke Sunil Gavaskar's record

The India vs Australia Test series is known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, and current Indian captain Rohit Sharma went past the legendary Sunil Gavaskar on the all-time list with his knock in Nagpur.

Sharma now has the most 50+ scores by an Indian while batting at the number one position in the lineup. The innings in Nagpur was the 78th time Sharma scored 50+ for India, bettering Gavaskar's tally of 77 50+ scores.

#5 Todd Murphy broke Joey Palmer's record

Todd Murphy - 22y & 86d vs IND (2023)

Joey Palmer - 22y & 360d vs ENG (1882)

Charles Macartney - 23y & 4d vs ENG (1909)



Australian debutant Todd Murphy became the youngest spinner to take a five-wicket haul in Test matches for his nation. Murphy achieved the feat at the age of 22 years and 86 days.

Joey Palmer previously held the record, having taken a five-wicket haul at the age of 22 years and 360 days. He recorded that five-wicket haul against England back in 1882.

