5 records that were broken on Day 3 of India vs Australia 2023 4th Test

The third day's play of the ongoing Test match between India and Australia saw both teams working hard to gain an edge. India ended up dominating the proceedings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, finishing with 289/3 on the board after 99 overs.

Openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma resumed the Indian innings at the overnight total of 36/0. They added 38 more runs for the first wicket before Matthew Kuhnemann dismissed Rohit.

Cheteshwar Pujara then joined Gill in the middle. The duo had a 113-run second-wicket partnership. Pujara scored 42 runs off 121 balls and then lost his wicket to Todd Murphy. Virat Kohli came out to bat next and had a 58-run third-wicket stand with Gill.

By the end of Day 3, Gill had lost his wicket on the personal score of 128, while Kohli was unbeaten on 59. Ravindra Jadeja is with Kohli in the middle, batting on 16 off 54 balls.

It was a tough day for the Australian bowlers at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Multiple records were broken during the third day's play in the India vs Australia fourth Test, and here's a list of five such records.

#1 Shubman Gill broke Rishabh Pant's record

Shubman Gill played a stunning innings (Image: Getty)

Shubman Gill has set a new record for the highest individual score by an Indian in Test matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in its new avatar. Gill has enjoyed batting at this venue as he also scored a T20I century here earlier this year.

As mentioned above, Gill scored 128 runs in the first innings against Australia. He broke Rishabh Pant's record for the highest Test score by an Indian at the world's largest stadium. Pant had played a knock of 101 runs at this stadium against England in 2021.

This venue has been in use for many years. However, it was renovated and enlarged to become the biggest stadium in the world. The stadium was also renamed after the current Indian Prime Minister. It hosted its first match in 2021 against England.

#2 Shubman Gill created a unique record in India vs Australia Test match

It was a memorable day for Shubman Gill, who notched up his second Test ton for the Indian team. Gill also touched the three-figure mark in ODIs and T20Is earlier this year.

Courtesy of his top form, Gill became the first Indian opener to smash a hundred in T20Is, ODIs, and Test matches in the same calendar year. Overall, he is the fourth Indian batter to achieve this feat, but he is the first to do so as an opener.

#3 Shubman Gill broke Younis Khan's world record

Mitchell Starc is one of the most feared bowlers of the modern era. The left-arm pacer has troubled many batters with his accuracy and swing. However, Shubman Gill has enjoyed batting against the Australian fast bowler.

After Saturday's knock, Gill owns the record for the most runs scored by a batter against Starc without losing his wicket to him in Test cricket. Former Pakistan batter Younis Khan was at the top with 112 runs, but Gill has overtaken him with a total of 125 runs now.

#4 Nathan Lyon jumped ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin on an elite list

Nathan Lyon got the big wicket of Shubman Gill (Image: Getty)

Nathan Lyon picked up the big wicket of Shubman Gill on Saturday. That dismissal helped Lyon become the undisputed number one bowler on the list of players with the most wickets in Test matches between India and Australia.

Ravichandran Ashwin was tied with Lyon at 113 wickets after taking a six-wicket haul in Australia's first innings of the Ahmedabad Test. But Lyon has jumped ahead of him with 114 wickets now.

#5 Virat Kohli broke Virender Sehwag's record

Virat Kohli completed 4,000 Test runs on Indian soil during his unbeaten knock of 59 earlier today. While Kohli was not the fastest Indian to touch the 4000-run mark in Tests on home soil, he has the best batting average among the Indian batters who achieved the feat.

Kohli's batting average in home Tests stands at 58.98. Virender Sehwag was previously at the top of this list with an average of 54.13.

