5 records that were broken during Ishan Kishan's fantastic 210-run knock against Bangladesh 

In what was a stunning display of batting, Ishan Kishan hit a magnificent 131-ball 210 during the third and final ODI between India and Bangladesh on Saturday (December 10).

Riding on his knock, India won the encounter, played in Chattogram, and avoided a whitewash. Bangladesh won the first two ODIs to clinch the three-match series by a scoreline of 2-1.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss before asking the visitors to bat first. The home team started well as they dismissed Shikhar Dhawan early in the innings. India were 17/1 after the end of five overs.

What followed was the sheer domination shown by Kishan, who was aggressive right from the word go. He picked gaps sumptuously inside the power-play and unsettled the Bangladeshi spinners with his lofty strokes in the middle overs.

Pacing his innings to perfection, the southpaw reached his maiden ODI ton in 85 balls before bringing up his 150 in a total of 103 balls. His next 50 runs, however, came in just 23 balls, registering a mind-boggling double century in just 126 balls.

An imperious innings, consisting of as many as 24 boundaries and 10 lusty maximums, Kishan's 210-run knock helped India post a mammoth 409/8 in their 50 overs. Virat Kohli, too, chipped in with his 44th ODI ton, mustering 113 runs off 91 balls.

In the second innings, Team India bowlers bundled Bangladesh out for just 182 runs in 34 overs. The Men in Blue claimed their biggest-ever ODI victory against a full-member nation (in terms of runs remaining) by 227 runs.

Ishan Kishan's match-winning knock broke several records in the shortest format. Let's take a look at five of those records that were shattered during his special performance in the third ODI.

#1 Ishan Kishan scores third-highest individual score for India in ODIs

While he threatened to breach even the 250-run mark, Ishan Kishan was dismissed in the 36th over after smashing 210.

Kishan's 210 has now surpassed Rohit Sharma's 209 (off 158 vs Australia) to become the third-highest individual score by an Indian batter in one-day internationals.

#2 Highest men's ODI score for India outside home

Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli previously held the record for registering the highest ODI score for India away from home. Both Ganguly (in 1999 World Cup) and Kohli (in 2012 Asia Cup) scored 183 against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively.

However, Ishan Kishan's 210 in Chattogram on Saturday has overtaken both of them to become the highest individual ODI score for India away from home.

#3 Youngest player to score an ODI double century

Aged just 24 years and 145 days old, Ishan Kishan has also become the youngest-ever player to score a double century in one-day internationals.

The previous youngest was Rohit Sharma, who was 26 years and 186 days old at the time of his first double hundred, in 2013 against Australia.

#4 Fastest ODI double century (by balls)

Ishan Kishan is also the new owner of the record for scoring the fastest double century in 50-over cricket (in terms of balls taken). The Jharkhand lad took 126 balls to reach his milestone.

The previous fastest double ton in men's ODIs was scored in 138 balls by Chris Gayle, against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup. While the previous quickest double hundred in all ODIs [across men's and women's cricket] was Amelia Kerr's 134-ball effort against Ireland in 2018.

#5 First player to convert his maiden ODI century into a double century

With three half-centuries in eight innings, Ishan Kishan had no ODI centuries to his name prior to the fixture. However, after recording a fantastic 131-ball 210, the talented batter is now the first-ever to convert his maiden ton into a double century in men's ODI.

Moreover, Kishan's 210 is now also the highest individual ODI score in Bangladesh. The previous highest score on Bangladesh soil was by Shane Watson, who scored an unbeaten 185 in 2011 in Dhaka.

