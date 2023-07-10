5 records that were broken in the third Ashes Test which England won by 3 wickets 

England made a roaring comeback in the ongoing five-match Ashes Test series after they scripted a phenomenal win in the third Test at Headingley on Sunday, July 9.

An unbeaten 24-run partnership between Chris Woakes (32*) and Mark Wood (16*) finished the job for the hosts, who were looking in dire straits at one point.

Before the start of the day's play, England needed 224 runs with all 10 wickets in hand. Opener Zak Crawley did score 44 up front, but other English batters faulted against the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

After England found themselves at 170/6, Harry Brook played a match-winning innings and scored 75 runs off 96 balls to bring England close to the target. Woakes, who stood in the center till the end, hit the winning runs as England kept the series alive.

There were several milestones that were reached during the course of five days of the match. Here is a compilation of five of those records that were broken in the recently concluded third Ashes Test between England and Australia.

#5 Steve Smith is now the fielder with the joint-most catches in Ashes history

Steve Smith

While Steve Smith had a quiet game with the bat, he certainly made his presence felt with some superb catches in the outfield.

In fact, in the first innings, Smith took five catches, thus becoming the first-ever fielder (non-wicketkeeper) to bag five or more catches in a single Test innings twice. The Australian also took five catches in a Test innings against South Africa in 2018.

With Smith taking five grabs in the Headingley Test, he has now taken a total of 54 catches in his Ashes career. This is now the joint-most by any player, alongside England's Ian Botham, who also took 54 catches.

#4 Mark Wood now has the highest strike rate by a player in a Test match

Mark Wood went ballistic in the first innings

What a wonderful addition Mark Wood proved to be for the English side! The Northumberland-born pacer took seven wickets in the game, including a wonderful fifer in the first innings.

Apart from this, Wood also tonked the ball quite a few times with his willow and scored 24 off 8 in the first innings and a crucial 16* off 8 in the second innings.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



With his lightning-fast pace, relentless energy, and explosive batting cameo, Mark Wood proved to be the game-changer for England in the 3rd Ashes Test.



#MarkWood #ENGvAUS #Ashes #Cricket Mark Wood: The X-Factor for England in the 3rd Ashes Test!With his lightning-fast pace, relentless energy, and explosive batting cameo, Mark Wood proved to be the game-changer for England in the 3rd Ashes Test. Mark Wood: The X-Factor for England in the 3rd Ashes Test! 💥🔥With his lightning-fast pace, relentless energy, and explosive batting cameo, Mark Wood proved to be the game-changer for England in the 3rd Ashes Test. 🌟#MarkWood #ENGvAUS #Ashes #Cricket https://t.co/quKsxeqzPZ

His combined strike rate in the match was 250.00, which is now the highest-ever for any player in a single Test match (minimum 15 balls played).

Previously, Australia's Bill Howell held the record for his strike rate of 218.75 in a Test match against England in 1902.

(Stats credit: @ )

#3 Australia now have the most number of cricketers who have played 100+ Test matches

Steve Smith during Australia Nets Session [Getty Images]

While the result did not go in his side's favour, Steve Smith completed the milestone of playing 100 Test matches for Australia at Headingley.

Smith is Australia's 16th men's cricketer to play 100 Tests. With this, Australia have become the country with the most men's cricketers who have participated in 100+ Test matches.

England are currently second on the list, having seen 15 players complete 100 Tests for them.

(Stats credit: )

#2 Harry Brook has taken the least balls to complete 1000 Test runs

Harry Brook

Ever since making his debut last year for England, Harry Brook has been one of the hottest properties in world cricket.

The stylish batter seems to be tailor-made for the 'Bazball' approach and has made a rocking start to his Test career. Brook was extremely impressive in his 75-run knock on Sunday.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Can the game get any more thrilling than this? 🏏



#ENGvAUS #Ashes #Cricket England need just 21 runs with only 3 wickets remaining!Can the game get any more thrilling than this? 🏏 England need just 21 runs with only 3 wickets remaining! 😱Can the game get any more thrilling than this? 🏏🔥#ENGvAUS #Ashes #Cricket https://t.co/CPDBK7Q3eE

En route to his fifth half-century, the right-hander completed 1,000 runs in Tests for England. Interestingly, it took Brook only 1,058 balls to reach 1,000 runs in Tests, which is now the fastest by any batter in Test cricket history.

Previously, New Zealand's Colin De Grandhomme held the record. De Grandhomme took 1,140 balls to complete his 1,000 runs.

(Stats credit: )

#1 Ben Stokes is now the captain under whom targets of 250+ have been chased the most times

Ben Stokes has been very successful as captain

It won't be an overstatement to say that Ben Stokes has revolutionised Test cricket ever since becoming the skipper for England. His ultra-attacking approach has not only proved to be extremely entertaining for the fans but has also meant that results have been largely possible in every game his team plays.

Having captained in 16 Test matches so far, Stokes has led England to 12 wins and four losses. Out of those 12 wins, eight have come while chasing in the fourth innings.

Interestingly, five times those chases have been of 250+ runs, with the latest being the Headingley Test, where England chased down 251 runs.

With this, Stokes has become the captain under whom, targets of 250+ have been chased the most times in Test cricket. The 32-year-old surpassed MS Dhoni on the list, who captained India to four successful run-chases of 250+ runs in Tests.

(Stats credit: )

Poll : 0 votes