5 records broken by Virat Kohli during his 91-ball 113 against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli scored his first ODI century since August 14, 2019 earlier today (December 10) in the Chattogram ODI match against Bangladesh. With this knock, Kohli has ended a three-year-long wait to see a triple-digit score next to his name on the scorecard of an ODI innings.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss in the third ODI against India and asked the visitors to bat first. The home team started well as they dismissed Shikhar Dhawan early. India were 17/1 after the end of five overs.

Virat Kohli took time to settle in the middle. He even mistimed a flick and almost handed a catch to Litton Das in the seventh over of the innings. However, Das could not complete the catch.

Kohli made the most out of that dropped catch and played one of his best knocks in recent times. He supported Ishan Kishan to perfection by rotating the strike. Kishan scored 210 runs, while Kohli aggregated 113 runs off 91 balls.

Both Kishan and Kohli broke multiple records during their partnership. Here is a compilation of the five records broken by Kohli.

#1 Most ODI runs by an Indian in matches against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli became the new owner of the record for the most ODI runs by an Indian in matches against Bangladesh. The right-handed batter now has 807 runs in 15 ODI innings against the neighbors. He completed his fourth ODI ton against Bangladesh today.

Before this game, Indian captain Rohit Sharma held the record for the most ODI runs by an Indian against Bangladesh. Sharma has aggregated 738 runs in 15 innings. He missed this game because of an injury.

#2 Most runs by an Indian in all three formats against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli is also the new owner of the record for the most runs by an Indian in all three formats against Bangladesh. Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar previously held this record with 1,316 runs.

After his 91-ball 113 in Chattogram, Virat Kohli now has 1,392 runs in 25 innings against Bangladesh. His batting average in the 25 innings is 73.26.

#3 Fastest player to score 44 ODI centuries

Virat Kohli recorded his 44th ODI hundred earlier today. He is second on the all-time list of players with the most ODI hundreds, only behind Sachin Tendulkar (49).

Sachin brought up his 44th ODI century in his 418th inning while Kohli accomplished the feat in only his 256th inning.

#4 Highest run rate for a 250+ partnership in ODIs

Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli added 290 runs off 31.4 overs for the second wicket. They maintained a fantastic run rate of 9.15 during their partnership in Chhatogram.

The Indian duo broke Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga's world record for the highest run rate in an ODI partnership of more than 250 runs. The Sri Lankan pair added 286 runs off 31.5 overs at a run rate of 8.98 in the fifth ODI of the series against England in 2006.

#5 Highest ODI partnership for India on opposing team's home ground

Ishan Kishan and Kohli also shattered Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar's record for the highest partnership in an ODI played on an opposing team's home ground.

Ganguly and Tendulkar had a 252-run opening partnership against Sri Lanka in Colombo back in 1998. Kishan and Kohli added 290 runs for the second wicket against Bangladesh in Chattogram today.

