Australia took a significant step towards retaining the Women's Ashes trophy in the multi-format series, winning the only Test at Trent Bridge by 89 runs on Monday. This was only the second time a women's Test was scheduled for five days.

In the absence of Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy led the side and marked the occasion with her first win as Test captain. The win was also the first in women's Tests in eight years, with all six matches since Australia beat England in 2015 ending in draws. This should give administrators enough reasons to include more five-day Tests in women's cricket.

Ashleigh Gardner bagged the Player of the Match award for her sensational bowling performance, finishing with figures of 12/165. That wasn't the only notable performance of the match though.

The occasion was marked with plenty of records being broken throughout the five days. On that note, we take a look at five records that were broken during the one-off Women's Ashes Test 2023:

1) Highest runs aggregate in a women's Test match

A total of 1,143 runs were scored in a Test match between England and Australia back in 1998, a record that stood for nearly 25 years. It came close to being surpassed when England played South Africa in a Test earlier this year, that saw a total of 1,098 runs being scored.

The record was finally broken in the one-off Test of the Women's Ashes 2023. A total of 1,371 runs were scored between the two sides, with both teams scoring over 400 runs in the first innings.

2) Most wins in women's Test cricket

Before this contest, England and Australia were tied for the most wins in Women's Test matches, with both teams winning 20 games each. With this win, Australia have nudged ahead of their fiercest rivals. It is also a significant boost for them in retaining the Ashes.

Australia have also managed to get their wins in 77 matches, while England have played 99 matches for 20 wins. India are third on the list, having won only five of their 38 Test matches.

3) 1st women's Test in which 2 bowlers have taken 10 wickets

This is the first time in a women's Test in which two bowlers have taken 10 wickets. It was a commendable effort from Sophie Ecclestone, notching up figures of 5/129 and 5/63 in the first and second innings respectively, as she became only the fifth woman to take five-wicket hauls in both innings of a Test match.

Ashleigh Gardner, on the other hand, narrowly missed out on achieving the same feat. She recorded figures of 4/99 and 8/66 over the two innings, outshining Ecclestone and earning the Player of the Match award for her tremendous performance that helped her side win the one-off Ashes Test.

4) Highest total when batting 1st in women's Tests

With half-centuries from Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath and a maiden Test century for Annabel Sutherland, Australia posted 473 runs in the first innings. This is the highest score for a team batting first in a women's Test match.

Sutherland's knock of 137* was also the highest score by a woman batting at number 8 or lower in a Test match. India held the previous record for the highest total when batting first in a Test, scoring 426/9 against England at Blackpool, way back in 1986.

5) 1st double-century by an England women's cricketer

It was a memorable Ashes Test match for England opener Tammy Beaumont, who became the first England women's cricketer to score a double-century in Tests. She now holds the record for the highest individual score by an England women's cricket and has the second-highest aggregate score in a Test.

It is also the highest individual total against Australia. She also joined an elite company, becoming only the second England women's cricketer to score a century in all three formats of the game. Her captain Heather Knight was the first to achieve that feat.

