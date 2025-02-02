5 records made by Abhishek Sharma during his knock of 135 in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025

Abhishek Sharma cemented his place in the Indian T20I team with an explosive knock of 135 runs in the final match of the series against England on Sunday. Opening the batting for Team India, Abhishek scored 135 runs off just 54 balls, hitting seven fours and 13 maximums.

The conditions did not seem so convenient for batting as Abhishek made it feel because none of the other Indian batters could even cross the 30-run mark. In fact, the entire England team got bowled out for 97 runs in just 10.3 overs.

Sharma alone scored 38 runs more than the entire England side. On that note, here's a look at the top five records made by the Indian opener during the fifth T20I against England.

#1 Abhishek Sharma broke Shubman Gill's 2-year-old record

On February 1, 2023, Shubman Gill set a record for the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is by scoring 126 runs. He achieved the feat against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Two years and one day later, Abhishek Sharma has broken Gill's record. Sharma became the first Indian cricketer to score more than 130 runs in a single T20I match. He finished with 135 runs in 54 balls.

#2 Most sixes by an Indian in a single T20I inning

Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma jointly held the record for the most sixes by an Indian in a T20I match. All three batters hit 10 sixes each. While Samson and Varma achieved the feat against South Africa in 2024, Sharma did it against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Abhishek Sharma smashed 13 sixes against England, setting a new record. He hit five sixes en route to his 50, five more on the way to 100, and three more before losing his wicket.

#3 Highest T20I score in a match where the player also took a wicket

Sharma did not stop troubling England after the first innings. He bowled one over with the ball and took two wickets, dismissing Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton with his left-arm spin.

With this all-round performance, Sharma has broken Shane Watson's record for the highest individual score in a match where the batter also took a wicket. Watson scored 124*(71) and took one wicket in a T20I against India on January 31, 2016.

#4 Fastest century by an Indian in terms of team's overs

Only 10.1 overs were completed in India's innings when Sharma completed his hundred. Hence, he owns the record for the fastest century by an Indian in terms of team's overs completed.

Rohit Sharma previously held this record. In 2017, Rohit completed his 100 against Sri Lanka when the opponent team had bowled 11.2 overs.

#5 Fastest century by a left-handed Indian batter

In terms of balls taken, Abhishek Sharma stands second on the list of Indian batters. Abhishek took 37 balls for his century against England, while Rohit Sharma is at the top of the list with 35 balls.

However, among left-handed Indian batters, Abhishek Sharma is at the top of the leaderboard. He broke Tilak Varma's record, who took 41 balls for his century against South Africa in Johannesburg last year.

