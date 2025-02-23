5 records made by Virat Kohli during his unbeaten 100 in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Star India batter Virat Kohli registered his 51st ODI hundred during the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

India bowled Pakistan out for 241 runs after being put to bowl first. They lost Rohit Sharma early in the run-chase. However, Virat Kohli, coming in at No.3, took control of one end and remained unbeaten in the end, guiding India to a six-wicket win as they scaled the target down in just 42.3 overs.

Kohli slammed an unbeaten century, scoring 100* off 111 balls, and hitting seven boundaries in his match-winning knock. He was also adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant innings.

India have won both their matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy and are on the verge of qualifying for the semi-finals. That said, let us take a look at five records made by Kohli during his unbeaten ton against Pakistan.

#5 Joint-most 50+ scores in ICC ODI tournaments

With his unbeaten hundred in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan, Virat Kohli now has the joint-most 50+ scores in ICC ODI tournaments. With 23 50+ scores, he sits on par with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who also has 23.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is behind them with 18 50+ scores, followed by former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara (17) and former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting (16).

#4 Joint-most 50+ scores in ICC Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli now also has the joint-most 50+ scores in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy. He has six 50+ scores (five half-centuries and one hundred) to his name.

He is on par with former Indian batters Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid, who also have six 50+ scores in the history of the Champions Trophy. Kohli is now India's third-highest run-scorer in the tournament overall, behind Dhawan and Ganguly.

#3 Virat Kohli is the fastest batter to 14,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli crossed the milestone of 14,000 ODI runs during his unbeaten hundred against Pakistan. Moreover, he also became the fastest batter to achieve the feat, taking just 287 innings. Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar previously held the record, having achieved the feat in 350 innings.

Kohli also overtook Sangakkara, who took 378 innings to get to the landmark. Additionally, the 36-year-old became only the second Indian batter after Tendulkar to cross 14,000 runs in his ODI career.

#2 Third highest run-getter in international cricket

Virat Kohli overtook Ricky Ponting in the list of highest run scores of all time in International cricket across all three formats of the game. After his unbeaten hundred, Kohli now has 27,503 runs in international cricket, surpassing Ponting (27,483) to claim the third spot.

He is only behind Sachi Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. Sachin amassed 34,357 runs in his international career while Sangakkara scored 28,016 runs across all formats.

#1 Only batter with centuries against Pakistan in Asia Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli is now the only batter with centuries against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, ODI World Cup, and the Champions Trophy. Kohli's highest ODI score of 183 not out came against Pakistan during the Asia Cup in 2012.

In the 2015 World Cup, he scored a century against Pakistan in Australia. His unbeaten 100 against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy match now makes him the only batter with centuries against the Men In Green in these three tournaments.

