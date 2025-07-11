5 records/milestones made on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test ft. Jasprit Bumrah

The second day of the third Test at Lord's between England and India saw exciting action from both teams. Batting first, the hosts resumed their innings from the overnight score of 251/4.

As soon as the day began, Joe Root got to yet another Test hundred. However, his stay at the crease was short-lived as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed him with a beautiful delivery. Bumrah then bagged two more wickets in quick succession as India reduced England to 271/1.

Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse then struck half-centuries to stitch a crucial partnership that took the hosts past the 350-mark. Bumrah then returned to pick more wickets along with Mohammed Siraj, who also chipped in as England were eventually bowled out for 387.

In reply, the visitors lost an early wicket in the form of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for just 13. However, KL Rahul and Karun Nair (40) play key knocks. Rahul remained unbeaten on 53 along with Rishabh Pant (13*) as they ended the day on 145/3, trailing by 242 runs.

On that note, here are five records/milestones made on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test at Lord's.

#5 Fewest innings to 1000 Test runs by wicketkeepers in Tests

England's Jamie Smith, with a boundary off the first ball of the 87th over against Siraj, reached the milestone of taking the fewest balls to score 1000 runs by wicketkeepers in Tests. He now holds the record jointly with South Africa's Quinton de Kock, who achieved the feat in 21 innings.

Jamie Smith also broke the record for the fewest deliveries taken by a wicketkeeper to get to 1000 runs in the format. Smith took 1300 balls, bettering the record that was previously held by Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has taken 1311 balls to achieve the feat.

#4 Most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series in England

Shubman Gill, India's new Test captain, made yet another record. On the second day, he became the Indian captain with the most runs in a series in the format in England. Gill went past former captain Virat Kohli, who held the record with 593 runs from five matches during the 2018 tour.

Shubman Gill has been phenomenal in the ongoing series. He now has 601 runs from just five innings so far at an average of 120.20 with three hundreds, including a double hundred. The right-hander made just 16 runs on Day 2 but went past Kohli's record.

#3 Most catches by a fielder in Tests

Veteran England batter Joe Root broke a major fielding record. He overtook former Indian captain Rahul Dravid to set the record for most catches taken by a fielder in Test cricket. Dravid previously held this record with 210 catches from 164 matches.

With the catch of Karun Nair on the second ball of the 20th over of India's innings, Joe Root claimed his 211th catch in the format, taking just 156 matches to break the world record and surpass the legendary Dravid.

#2 Most hundreds by a batter in Tests

Joe Root features on this list once again. Earlier in the day, he got to yet another Test hundred, showcasing his class as one of the best batters of the modern era. Root slammed his 37th hundred in the format. In the process, he overtook Rahul Dravid and Steve Smith (36 each) for the fifth spot on the list of most Test hundreds.

Root, with 37 tons, is now only behind Kumar Sangakkara (38), Ricky Ponting (41), Jacques Kallis (45), and Sachin Tendulkar (51). Root also became only the third batter to score three successive hundreds in the format at Lord's and also registered his 11th ton against India, which is the joint-highest alongside Steve Smith.

#1 Most 5-fers by an Indian pacer in away Tests

With four wickets on the second day, Jasprit Bumrah returned with figures of 5/74, registering his maiden five-wicket haul at Lord's. In the process, he surpassed former captain and legend Kapil Dev, setting the record for the most 5-fers by an Indian pacer in away Tests.

Bumrah was tied with Kapil Dev on 12 five-wicket hauls and now holds the record with 13. He also joined Pakistan's great Wasim Akram, recording the joint-most five-fers by an Asian in SENA countries. Moreover, Bumrah now also has the most five-fers (12) in the World Test Championship (WTC).

