5 records/milestones made by India on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test ft. Shubman Gill

Team India continued to dominate the second Test against England. The visitors began the fourth day on Saturday with an overnight lead of 244 runs on the board. The batters put up another solid display as they got to a total of 427/6 declared. They gathered a huge lead of 607 runs, setting England a mammoth target of 608 runs in the final innings.

KL Rahul scored a half-century first up before being dismissed for 55. Rishabh Pant (65) and Ravindra Jadeja (69 not out) also scored half-centuries as the day progressed. However, the star of the show was the Indian captain Shubman Gill. Building on his 269 from the first innings, Gill slammed another hundred on Day 4, making 161 in the second innings.

The Indian bowlers then had a decent crack at the English batters for 16 overs before the close of play. They made the most of the brief period, reducing the hosts to 72/3 as Akash Deep picked up two wickets. England now need another 536 runs while the visitors need seven more wickets to win this Test heading into the final day.

That said, here are five records/milestones made by India on the fourth day of the second Test.

#5 Second most 50 plus scores by an Indian opener in SENA Tests

KL Rahul now has the second most 50-plus scores by an Indian opener in Tests in SENA countries. With his 55-run knock in the second innings, Rahul now has 10 50-plus scores, going past Murali Vijay, who has nine.

The great and legendary Sunil Gavaskar is at the top of the list with 19 50-plus scores in 57 innings. Virender Sehwag (9) and Gautam Gambhir (7), who is also the current head coach, round out this list.

#4 Most sixes in an away country in Tests

Star Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant broke the record for the most sixes by a batter in an away country in Test matches. Pant hit three sixes during his half-century on Day 4. With that, he now has 24 sixes in Tests in England, which are the most in an away country in the format.

He went past Ben Stokes, who previously held the record with 21 sixes in Tests in South Africa. Matthew Hayden (19 sixes in India), Harry Brook (16 sixes in New Zealand), and Vivian Richards (16 sixes in England) make up for the top five.

#3 Third Indian captain with twin hundreds in a Test

Shubman Gill became the third Indian captain with twin hundreds in a Test match. He scored 269 runs in the first innings and 161 in the second innings on the fourth day. Gill joined an elite list of former captains Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli.

Sunil Gavaskar was the first captain from the country to score twin hundreds in a Test match when he had scored 107 and 182* against the West Indies in 1978. Virat Kohli had scored 115 and 141 against Australia in 2014 and had become the second to achieve the feat after Gavaskar.

#2 Second highest target set by India in a Test

As India declared their second innings of 427 on Day 4, they set England a target of 608 runs in the final innings. This is the second-highest target that they have set for an opposition in a Test match.

The highest target they have set for an opposition in a Test came in 2009 against New Zealand at Wellington during the third Test of the series. In the second innings, the visitors had declared their innings at 434/7. They set New Zealand a daunting target of 617 runs to chase in the final innings, with the match ending in a draw.

#1 1000 plus runs as a team in Tests

This is the first time India have scored an overall of more than 1000 runs in a Test match as a team. They scored 587 runs in the first innings and ended their second innings on 427/6 declared, making a total of 1014 runs in the Test.

The previous highest was 916 runs against Australia in Sydney in 2004. Notably, 1014 is also the second-highest aggregate for any team in a Test in England, with the highest being Australia's 1028 at The Oval in 1934.

