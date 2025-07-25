5 records/milestones made by Joe Root during his 150-run knock in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Star England batter Joe Root once again displayed his class when it comes to Test cricket. The senior pro is a modern-day great and gave another example of the same with his stunning century on day three of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester.Joe Root, making the most of the batting conditions and a struggling Indian bowling attack, made a big hundred. He scored 150 runs off 248 balls. His marathon knock included 14 boundaries as he stood tall with grit and determination.The entire stadium was on its feet, right from the crowd to his teammates and support staff, in awe of his heroics with the willow. In the ongoing Test, India batted first and scored 358. The hosts, in reply, have already crossed the 500-mark and have gained a healthy lead with Root playing a vital part. They ended the day on 544/7, ahead by 186 runs.As a result of his ton, he also made multiple records/milestones, and here is a look at them.#5 Fourth most Test hundredsWith his ton, Joe Root registered the 38th hundred of his Test career. The right-hander equaled former Sri Lanka captain and legend Kumar Sangakkara on the list of most Test hundreds and is the joint-fourth highest.Sangakkara made 38 Test hundreds from 134 matches and 233 innings, while Root took 157 matches and 286 innings to reach the milestone. The English batter is now only behind Ricky Ponting (41 hundreds), Jacques Kallis (45 hundreds), and Sachin Tendulkar (51 hundreds).#4 Joint most hundreds in home Tests23 out of Joe Root's 38 hundreds have come in England. With his 23rd Test ton at home, he joined Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, and Mahela Jayawardene in an elite list.He now has the joint-most Test hundreds at home alongside Ponting, Kallis, and Jayawardene, who all have 23 Test tons each on their home soil in Australia, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, respectively.#3 Most Test hundreds against an opponent at homeJoe Root now has nine Test hundreds against India in England. These are the most by any batter against a single opponent in home Tests. He surpassed the legendary Sir Don Bradman to break this record.Bradman had eight Test hundreds against England in Australia. Moreover, Root also went past Steve Smith for the most Test hundreds against India overall with 12 tons. Only Sunil Gavaskar (13 tons against West Indies) and Don Bradman (19 tons against England) have more Test hundreds against a single opponent.#2 First batter with 1000-plus Test runs at ManchesterJoe Root became the first batter to cross 1000 Test runs at Old Trafford, Manchester. He has 1128 runs at the venue from 12 Tests and 20 innings at an average of 70.50 with two hundreds and seven half-centuries.Moreover, he also became only the third England batter to aggregate over 1000 runs at two different venues in Tests. Root has more than 1000 Test runs at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground as well.#1 Joe Root is the second-highest run-getter in TestsJoe Root surpassed Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-getter in Tests of all time. Kallis has 13289 runs while Ponting has 13378 runs.Achieving this massive feat, Root has now amassed 13409 runs from 157 Tests and 286 innings. He is only behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who is at the top of the list. Tendulkar has 15921 runs from 200 Tests and 329 innings.