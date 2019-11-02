5 records Rohit Sharma holds in India vs Bangladesh T20s

India and Bangladesh are all set to face off in the first T20 of the series on Sunday, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. A lot of off-field activity has been making news in the build up to the series. Firstly, Bangladesh’s T20 and Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan’s ban by ICC for failing to report corrupt practices has come as a big shock. In addition, the air quality in Delhi has not been helping matters. Although the pollution problem in the Indian capital has reached emergency levels, the game is set to go on.

Meanwhile, hosts India will begin as favourites in spite of the absence of their regular skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested. The Indians have a perfect 8-0 win record over Bangladesh, and will be led by Rohit Sharma, who has an excellent record in T20s against Bangladesh. Here’s a look at five records held by Sharma in T20Is against Bangladesh.

Most Runs

Sharma is the leading run-scorer in India-Bangladesh T20Is by some distance. He has featured in all eight games and has 356 runs to his name at an average of 44.50 and an impressive strike rate of 137.45. Sabbir Rahman of Bangladesh is next on the list with 236 runs in six games at an average of 47.20 and a strike rate of 134.85.

Highest individual score

Sharma also has to his name the highest individual score in India-Bangladesh T20s. He slammed 89 from 61 balls in the fifth match of the Nidahas Trophy on March 14, 2018. He was run out by Rubel Hossain off the last ball of the innings as India batted first and posted 176 for 3. The Indians went on to win the contest by 17 runs. For Bangladesh, Rahman’s 77 from 50 in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy final is the highest individual score. However, it was in a losing cause as Dinesh Karthik stole the show.

Most fifties

Sharma has recorded most 50-plus scores in India-Bangladesh T20s. He has managed four in eight games -- 56 at Dhaka in the World T20 game on March 28, 2014, 83 in the first Asia Cup match at Dhaka on February 24, 2016, 89 in the fifth match of Nidahas Trophy on March 14, 2018 and 56 in the Nidahas Trophy final on March 18, 2018. Shikhar Dhawan is next on the list with two fifties in seven games.

Most sixes in an innings

The India opener has hit most sixes in an innings in India-Bangladesh T20s. He smashed five sixes to go with his five fours en route to his 89 in the fifth match of the Nidahas Trophy at Colombo. Yuvraj Singh’s four sixes during his sizzling knock of 41 from 18 balls in the 2009 World T20 clash at Nottingham is next.

Most sixes (overall)

Sharma also has to his name the record of most sixes in India-Bangladesh T20s. He has hit a total of 15 sixes in eight matches apart from 28 fours. Rahman follows him with nine sixes in six matches.