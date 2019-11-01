India vs Bangladesh 2019: Injury scare for hosts as Rohit Sharma hurts his thigh during practice session

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 01 Nov 2019, 19:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma may miss the first T20I against Bangladesh

What's the story?

The captain of the Indian T20I team for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma, has given an injury scare to home side as he hurt his thigh during the practice session ahead of the first T20I in Delhi. Rohit left the practice session after getting hurt.

The background

Bangladesh will visit India to play a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series. The regular captains of both the sides will not feature in the T20I series as the BCCI has rested Virat Kohli while Shakib Al Hasan has received a ban from international cricket.

In Virat's absence, the vice-captain, Rohit Sharma is set to lead the Men in Blue in the upcoming T20Is however, he had walked out of the training session on Friday (1st November) after a ball hit him on the thigh.

The heart of the matter

Rohit Sharma had earlier given an injury scare to the Indian team ahead of the 2019 World Cup

As reported by the Times of India, Rohit Sharma was gearing up to face the throws from Sri Lanka's throw-down specialist, Nuwan. Since Bangladesh's left-arm fast bowler, Mustafizur Rahman has troubled India a lot in the past, the Indian team management wanted the batsmen to practice against Nuwan.

An odd delivery from Nuwan hit Rohit hard on his thigh. The skipper was reportedly unhappy after that incident and he instantly left the practice session. A source close to the developments told PTI,

"Rohit is getting treatment and we will update you when we get the details."

Rohit had picked up a hamstring injury in April

This is not the first time that the Mumbai-born batsman has given an injury scare to the Indian team this year as during IPL 2019, he had suffered a hamstring injury ahead of Mumbai Indians' match against Kings XI Punjab. Kieron Pollard had replaced him as Mumbai's skipper in that game however, Rohit returned to the ground soon.

What's next?

The Indian players have worked a lot on their fitness levels and they now possess greater abilities to recover from such injuries but, the seriousness of Rohit’s injury is not known yet. Thus, it will be intriguing to see if he can recover full fitness ahead of the first T20I versus Bangladesh.