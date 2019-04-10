IPL 2019 news: Injury scare for Rohit Sharma ahead of World Cup selection

Rohit Sharma

What's the story?

Rohit Sharma, vice-captain of the Indian limited-overs team, reportedly suffered a hamstring injury on Tuesday during training, ahead of Mumbai Indians' encounter against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

India's selection committee is due to sit and finalise the 2019 World Cup squad next week.

In case you didn't know...

Rohit has been in phenomenal form for the Men in Blue in limited-overs cricket. The right-handed batsman often gives India solid starts, making the task easy for the batsmen to follow. He finished among the highest run-getters in both ODIs and T20Is last year.

The Mumbai-born cricketer would undoubtedly be one of the most important members for India when they travel for the all-important World Cup in May.

The heart of the matter

On Wednesday evening, the experienced campaigner reportedly injured his right hamstring on the eve of Mumbai Indians' IPL match against the Kings XI Punjab.

Sportstar, in a report, revealed that the Mumbai Indians captain appeared to have pulled a muscle while training in the outfield at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit is said to have struggled to reach the change room after getting up, and did not return to the playing arena after going out.

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation about Rohit's injury, however, with Indian selectors set to finalise the squad for World Cup, the openers' injury status would surely be taken in the consideration. There has been nothing mentioned on the Mumbai Indians or the BCCI website regarding the same.

What's next?

Indian fans would be hoping that this is not a serious injury as the Virat Kohli-led side would need Rohit, not only with the bat, but for his experience as well. His presence will also be a big boost for Kohli, who has been going through a hard patch currently with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, last in the points table.

