5 records that Shubman Gill broke during his double century vs NZ

Shubman Gill played the best knock of his international career earlier today in Hyderabad against New Zealand. Opening the innings for India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Gill aggregated 208 runs off just 149 balls, smashing nine sixes and 19 boundaries.

Gill got off to a steady start and took some time before increasing his strike rate. The right-handed batter completed his half-century off 52 balls. His next 50 runs came off 35 deliveries, while Gill completed his 150 in 122 balls. The Indian opener raced from 150 to 200 in just 23 deliveries and completed his double hundred in style with a six off Lockie Ferguson's bowling.

During his 208-run knock, Shubman Gill shattered many records. Here are the top five records broken by the Indian opener today.

#1 Shubman Gill is the youngest player to smash a 200 in ODIs

Just a few weeks ago, Ishan Kishan created a new world record for being the youngest double centurion in ODI cricket history. The left-handed batter scored a double century against Bangladesh at the age of 24 years and 145 days.

Kishan's record has now been broken by Shubman Gill, who scored a double hundred today at the age of 23 years and 132 days.

#2 Gill broke Sachin Tendulkar's record

Shubman entertained the fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Image: BCCI)

Shubman Gill now owns the record for the highest individual score in ODI matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The iconic stadium in Hyderabad has hosted some big games in the past. Sachin Tendulkar previously held this record. The Master Blaster played a knock of 175 runs against Australia in 2009. Gill is now at the top with 208 runs.

#3 Fastest Indian to complete 1000 runs in ODI cricket

Gill has also completed 1,000 runs in ODI cricket (Image: BCCI)

Shubman Gill broke Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan's record for taking the fewest number of innings to score 1,000 ODI runs. Kohli and Dhawan took 24 innings each to touch the milestone.

Gill breached the milestone in his 19th innings today. Only Fakhar Zaman (18 innings) is ahead of Gill on the all-time list.

#4 Shubman Gill broke another record of Sachin Tendulkar

Shubman played one of the best innings in ODI cricket history today (Image: BCCI)

With his 208-run knock, Gill has also become the owner of the record for the highest individual score in an ODI against New Zealand. He became the first player to score an ODI double hundred versus the Blackcaps.

Sachin Tendulkar held the record for the highest score against New Zealand. He scored 186 in a match against the Blackcaps in 2003. Gill has now shattered his record.

#5 Shubman Gill broke Rohit Sharma's record

Rohit Sharma held the world record for being the youngest player to score an ODI double hundred on home soil. The current Indian skipper smashed his maiden 200 against Australia at the age of 26 years and 186 days.

Gill has broken his record. As mentioned earlier, the rising star of Indian cricketer has achieved the feat at the age of 23 years and 132 days.

