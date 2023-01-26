5 records that Shubman Gill broke during the recent ODI series against New Zealand

Perhaps the most talented young batter going around in world cricket at the moment, Shubman Gill enjoyed a phenomenal ODI series against New Zealand.

He put on sensational batting displays throughout the recently concluded three-match series, which the Men in Blue comprehensively won 3-0.

With his sumptuous and elegant stroke-play and hunger to mount big scores, Gill put the Kiwi bowlers under pressure and was one of the prime reasons for India's dominance.

On the back of scores of 208, 40* and 112 against New Zealand, the right-hander was adjudged Player of the Series. In total, Gill amassed 360 runs at an unbelievable average of 180.

Here are five records that Shubman Gill broke during the recent ODI series against New Zealand.

#5 Shubman Gill is now the fastest Indian to score 1000 ODI runs as an opener

In the first ODI of the series in Hyderabad, Gill became the fastest Indian batter to score 1000 ODI runs. He reached the mark in 19 innings, surpassing the likes of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

However, on Tuesday, in the third ODI, he also became the fastest Indian to reach 1000 ODI runs as an opener. Gill, who has also played four ODI innings at No. 3, has now scored 1075 runs while opening the innings for India.

He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record, who took 20 innings to score 1000 ODI innings as an opener.

#4 Shubman Gill is now the quickest Indian batter to hit four ODI hundreds

After a few half-centuries in his first ten innings, the flamboyant batter has now made a habit of racking up three-figure scores.

His 112 on Tuesday was Gill's fourth ODI ton, which also made him the fastest Indian batter to hit four ODI hundreds. Gill took just 21 innings to reach the landmark.

#3 Shubman Gill has now the best average in ODI history (minimum 20 innings played)

Where maintaining an average of around 50 is considered a commendable feat in ODIs, Gill has been a class apart and has an ODI average of over 70.

After playing 21 ODIs, he currently boasts an immaculate average of 73.76 - the most in the format's history by a player who has played a minimum of 20 innings.

Previously, Rassie van der Dussen's average of 69.3 was at the top of the list, followed by Ryan ten Doeschate's 67.00.

#2 Youngest ODI double centurion

During the first ODI in Hyderabad, Shubman Gill broke a number of records when he smashed a superlative double century.

Gill's stunning knock of 208 runs off just 149 balls saw him join elite company as one of just eight players in the history of the game to have scored a double hundred in a men's ODI. Gill is the youngest player in the coveted club. Coming into the first ODI, Gill was 23 years and 132 days old.

The previous youngest was Ishan Kishan, who set the record with his 210 against Bangladesh last month at the age of 24 years and 145 days.

#1 Joint-most runs in a three-match ODI series

Another significant personal milestone that the 23-year-old etched to his name during the series was of scoring the joint-most runs in a bilateral ODI series of three matches.

With the latest knock of 112 in Indore, Gill took his tally of runs in the bilateral series to 360 across three games.

In 2016, Babar Azam also made 360 runs during Pakistan's series against West Indies, registering three hundreds in three matches.

