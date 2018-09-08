5 records that Virat Kohli could hold when he retires from international cricket

Virat Kohli has already owned numerous batting records

It was a historic moment in Indian cricket when Sunil Gavaskar became the first batsman to score 10000 runs in the Test format. He also scored 34 centuries in Tests which seemed impossible to get overhauled until Sachin Tendulkar who was regarded as a child prodigy came into the picture.

Sachin not only broke these records but also went on to achieve every batting record in the book. These records were beyond imagination when he called off the day from international cricket. Again, a young cricketer burst into the international scene who already became a sensation after his Under-19 World Cup triumph as captain.

Virat Kohli was full of talent and incredible skills when he made international debut for the senior team in 2008. After a decade, he has already broken numerous batting record and has become one of the greatest batsmen of the world.

Kohli has a lot of cricket left in him, and it would not be too surprising when breaks all kinds of batting records. Not just these records but also a captain of the Indian team he has achieved a lot.

Let us find which records Kohli could hold when he finally takes the retirement from international cricket.

#5 First to reach 50 ODI centuries

Since 2013, Kohli has scored 22 ODI centuries

In the last 4-5 years, Virat Kohli has displayed an incredible consistency in all the formats especially in the ODI matches. Currently, he is arguably the best ODI player in the world.

In 211 ODI matches, the Indian skipper has scored 35 centuries and stand second in the list of most centuries in ODI format. He is only behind batting icon Sachin Tendulkar(49) and needs 15 centuries more.

According to his current statistics, Kohli's rate of scoring century is six matches per hundred which means if he plays around 200 more ODIs he could easily surpass Sachin's ODI record of most centuries. If he achieves this feat, then he will become the first batsman in the ODI history to score 50 centuries.

