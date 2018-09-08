Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 records that Virat Kohli could hold when he retires from international cricket

Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.23K   //    08 Sep 2018, 15:17 IST

The Indian batting legacy began from Sunil Gavaskar and has continued by Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has already owned numerous batting records

It was a historic moment in Indian cricket when Sunil Gavaskar became the first batsman to score 10000 runs in the Test format. He also scored 34 centuries in Tests which seemed impossible to get overhauled until Sachin Tendulkar who was regarded as a child prodigy came into the picture.

Sachin not only broke these records but also went on to achieve every batting record in the book. These records were beyond imagination when he called off the day from international cricket. Again, a young cricketer burst into the international scene who already became a sensation after his Under-19 World Cup triumph as captain. 

Virat Kohli was full of talent and incredible skills when he made international debut for the senior team in 2008. After a decade, he has already broken numerous batting record and has become one of the greatest batsmen of the world.

Kohli has a lot of cricket left in him, and it would not be too surprising when breaks all kinds of batting records. Not just these records but also a captain of the Indian team he has achieved a lot.

Let us find which records Kohli could hold when he finally takes the retirement from international cricket.

#5 First to reach 50 ODI centuries

Since 2013, Kohli has scored 22 ODI centuries.
Since 2013, Kohli has scored 22 ODI centuries

In the last 4-5 years, Virat Kohli has displayed an incredible consistency in all the formats especially in the ODI matches. Currently, he is arguably the best ODI player in the world. 

In 211 ODI matches, the Indian skipper has scored 35 centuries and stand second in the list of most centuries in ODI format. He is only behind batting icon Sachin Tendulkar(49) and needs 15 centuries more. 

According to his current statistics, Kohli's rate of scoring century is six matches per hundred which means if he plays around 200 more ODIs he could easily surpass Sachin's ODI record of most centuries. If he achieves this feat, then he will become the first batsman in the ODI history to score 50 centuries.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Team India Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli
Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Software Developer and cricket enthusiast. Love to read and write articles about cricket. An ardent fan of Sachin Tendulkar and fell in love with cricket courtesy his sandstorm innings.
England vs India 2018: The much-anticipated series that...
RELATED STORY
3 things that Virat Kohli should learn from Sourav...
RELATED STORY
Teachers' Day Special: 5 things Virat Kohli has taught us
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli eyeing Graham Gooch's...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest Indians to reach 6000 test runs.
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Virat Kohli may go down as the best Indian...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India can win the 2019 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
Is Virat Kohli greater than Sir Don Bradman?
RELATED STORY
Top batting, bowling and fielding records in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
A review of India's Test series loss in England and South...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10
IND 174/6 (51.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: India trail England by 158 runs with 4 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
| 03:30 AM
AUA 290/6 (90.0 ov)
IND-A
Day 1 | Stumps: Australia A won the toss and elected to bat.
AUA VS IND-A live score
Match 29 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
| Tue, 04 Sep
DBY 251/10 & 171/10
GLA 121/10 & 132/10
Derbyshire win by 169 runs
DBY VS GLA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us