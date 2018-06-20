England Vs Australia 2018, 3rd ODI: 5 records broken in the match

Apart from the highest total ever made, there were other records broken as well

England and Australia met for the 3rd ODI in the ongoing Royal London Cup between two arch-rivals. Just like the previous two ODIs, this one had the same result - England winning. But this was less of a victory for England and more of a humiliation of the Aussies. England battered Australia and posted a humongous total of 481 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. With this result, the series now belongs to England as they possess a dominant 3-0 lead.

As one would expect from an epic match like this one, many records were broken at Trent Bridge in this historic ODI. Let's take a look at 5 of them.

#5 - The highest score of all time

England beat their own record by scoring 481-6. The previous best was England's 444 when they smashed Pakistan by 169 runs at the same ground. Alex Hales was the man then, Alex Hales is the man now. The Nottinghamshire batsman scored 147 to help England score this mammoth total. Jonny Bairstow scored a brilliant century to set the tempo. This England side has scored more 350 plus totals than any other nation post their world cup debacle in Australia. With 2019 world cup approaching, this is the best time for this English side to hit the top gear.