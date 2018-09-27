Asia Cup 2018: 4 Records that were broken in the tournament

Deepak Krishnan

That records are meant to be broken has almost become a cliched statement in cricketing circles. However, in their proclivity towards furthering that cliched notion, the teams at the Asia Cup 2018 have lived up to the expectations and several records have been broken.

The Asia Cup 2018 has so far witnessed both dull and rivetting contests. While India's initial games against Pakistan and Bangladesh turned out to be damp squibs, the tie against Afghanistan was a nail-biter that went down all the way to the wire.

Pakistan had a patchy tournament which saw them lose against India and Bangladesh while Bangladesh managed to remain alive by virtue of their victory over Pakistan.

Afghanistan, despite being knocked out, produced some high-quality contests that witnessed them giving established teams a run for their money. However, the common theme in all matches was that almost every match in the Asia Cup so far witnessed one record or the other being broken.

Here we have a look at 5 important records that were broken in Aisa Cup 2018.

1. Kuldeep Yadav - Fastest Indian spinner to 50 ODI wickets

Kuldeep became the fastest Indian spinner to reach 50 ODI wickets in India's tournament opener

Kuldeep Yadav is one of India's X-factors in white ball cricket. His variations and ability to fox the batsman with his wrong uns have made him an indispensable part of the team. Even in the ODIs in England, the English batsmen found it difficult to study his release points which enabled him to trouble them.

Unsurprisingly, since his debut, Kuldeep has regularly featured amongst the highest wicket-takers for India. In India's opener against Hong Kong, Kuldeep became the fastest Indian spinner to 50 ODI wickets as he reached the milestone in only his 24th ODI.

Kuldeep also became the second fastest Indian bowler to reach 50 ODI wickets after Ajit Agarkar and also features at the third position in the list of all-time quickest to 50 ODI wickets.

Amongst spinners, Kuldeep is the second quickest to reach 50 ODI wickets after Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis who took only 19 matches to reach his 50th wicket.

