5 Records That Were Made During The Ind-Afg Test

A lot of records were broken during the one-off historic test between India and Afghanistan

The record books were ripped open during the Test match that began at Bangalore's Chinnaswamy Stadium on 14 June. The one-off test match was named "The Historic Test" quite justifiably, for it was Afghanistan's first ever Test match as they became the 12th team and the 2nd this year after Ireland to acquire the Test status.

Owing more to the name as the Test match progressed, a lot of records were broken and re-written; most of them were the consequence of the heavy massacre that the No. 1 Test team caused.

These would also serve as an incentive to fuel this talented bunch of Afghanistan players to better their record the next time they don the whites and take the field.

Here we list the 5 records that were made during the India-Afghanistan One-Off Test match:

5. Lowest Innings Totals at Chinnaswamy

109 and 103 by Afghanistan in the first and second innings respectively were the lowest totals scored at the Chinnaswamy.

The previous lowest total was 112 scored by Australia in 2017.

The lowest totals in Chinnaswamy are:

103 by Afghanistan (2018)

109 by Afghanistan (2018)

112 by Australia (2017)

116 by Pakistan (1987)

118 by India (1974)

4. Fewest overs batted in maiden Test

Afghanistan bundled out fairly quickly in the first innings in their Test debut. They could only bat for 27.5 overs, which is the lowest for any team in their maiden Test game. India didn't lose a second in enforcing the follow-on and once again folded the Afghanistan batting for a meager 109 runs in 38.4 overs.

Fewest overs batted by a team in their maiden Test match :

27.5 Afg v Ind, Bengaluru, 2018

38.4 Afg v Ind, Bengaluru, 2018

46.3 Ban v Ind, Dhaka, 2000

47.1 NZ v Eng, Christchurch, 1930

47.2 Ire v Pak, Malahide, 2018