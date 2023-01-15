5 records that Virat Kohli broke during his 166*-run knock in the 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka 

Continuing his outstanding run with the bat, Team India batter Virat Kohli registered an incredible knock of 166* in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

With his current red-hot batting form, Kohli has now smashed three ODI centuries in his last four appearances.

After India opted to bat, the two openers in Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a steady start, accumulating 95 runs for the first wicket. However, the dismissal of the Indian skipper in the 16th over led to Kohli entering the crease at No. 3.

With Gill still playing his sumptuous strokes on one end, Kohli held his own on the other end. The Delhi lad milked singles and doubles with ease and also found boundaries at will.

Kohli's innings was split into two halves. The former Indian captain first motored his way towards a remarkable 85-ball century before upping his ante to finish the Indian innings with a bag.

The modern-day legend clobbered his next 66 runs in just 25 balls, i.e., at a strike rate of 264. In total, Kohli smashed 13 boundaries and as many as eight lusty sixes during his unbeaten stay.

It's interesting to note that 70 per cent of Kohli's 166* runs on Sunday came on the leg side, indicating that the veteran aptly used his bottom hand against the Lankan bowlers.

Virat Kohli's brilliant batting effort helped Team India post a giant total of 390/5 on the board in their allotted 50 overs. The hosts then skittled Sri Lanka out for a paltry 73 to register the biggest win (in terms of runs) in ODI history.

The star batter shattered multiple records during his sensational knock. Here is a compilation of the top five records broken by him in Thiruvananthapuram.

#5 Kohli seals place in top-five run-getters in ODI history

He left Sri Lankan great 🏻



#Cricket #INDvSL #INDvsSL @imVkohli Virat Kohli is now the fifth highest run-getter in ODIsHe left Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene behind during his knock of 166* today

Prior to the third ODI, Virat Kohli was 63 runs away from Mahela Jayawardene's ODI run-tally of 12,650. With his superlative century, Kohli has now eased past Jayawardene's record to become the fifth-highest run-getter in one-day international history.

In 259 ODI innings, Kohli has now accumulated 12,754 runs at an average of 58.2 and at a strike rate of 93.7.

#4 Kohli is now the fastest batter to smash 74 international centuries

543 - Virat Kohli*

556 -



Fastest Innings to 46 ODI Centuries



259 - Virat Kohli*

431 - Sachin Tendulkar



#ViratKohli

Fastest Innings to 74 International Centuries543 - Virat Kohli*556 - Sachin Tendulkar Fastest Innings to 46 ODI Centuries259 - Virat Kohli*431 - Sachin Tendulkar

Two innings into the 73rd ton on Tuesday (January 10), Kohli has now notched up 74 international centuries. He is only the second batter to do so after legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who of course smashed 100 hundreds during his career.

While Tendulkar took 556 innings to make 74 international centuries, Kohli has played 13 innings less and is now the fastest batter to mount 74 international tons.

In his 543 innings for India across formats, Kohli has now smashed 27 Test centuries, 46 ODI centuries and a solitary century in T20Is.

#3 Kohli smashed the fastest ODI 150 in India

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli completed 5th 150 score in ODI format - A genius. Virat Kohli completed 5th 150 score in ODI format - A genius. https://t.co/cMlMLQjNA9

Kohli dominated the Sri Lankan bowlers all day long on Sunday. Especially after his century, he went into ultra-attacking mode and took just 21 balls to reach 100 to 150.

As a result, Kohli got to his 150 in a total of 106 balls. This is now the quickest (in terms of balls taken) ODI 150 on Indian soil.

Previously, Australia's George Bailey held the record after smashing 150 in 109 balls against India in 2013.

#2 Kohli becomes first batter to score 10 ODI centuries against a single opponent

He is the first batter to hit 10 or more centuries against an opposition in this format. 🏻



#CricketTwitter #INDvSL #INDvsSL @imVkohli Virat Kohli's 10th ODI century against Sri LankaHe is the first batter to hit 10 or more centuries against an opposition in this format.

The third ODI in Trivandrum recorded Kohli's 50th one-day appearance against Sri Lanka. He certainly made it a memorable one indeed.

The166*-run knock was Kohli's tenth ODI ton as he now becomes the first-ever cricketer to achieve such a feat against a particular opponent.

Moreover, the flamboyant dasher has now also gone past MS Dhoni to become the second-highest run-getter against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

Kohli has now scored 2503 runs at an average of 64.17 across 49 ODI innings against his Asian neighbors.

#1 Kohli has now the most unbeaten hundreds in ODIs

16 - Virat Kohli

15 - Sachin Tendulkar

12 - AB de Villiers

11 - Desmond Haynes🏝️

11 - Ross Taylor

Most unbeaten ODI hundreds:16 - Virat Kohli15 - Sachin Tendulkar12 - AB de Villiers11 - Desmond Haynes11 - Ross Taylor

Another Sachin Tendulkar record that Kohli broke in Trivandrum was of scoring the most unbeaten hundreds in ODI cricket.

The little 'Master Blaster' recorded 15 unbeaten ODI centuries during his career, while Kohli has now jumped above him on the list. Out of his 46 ODI tons, the 34-year-old has now been unbeaten 16 times.

