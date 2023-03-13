5 records Virat Kohli broke during his knock of 186 against Australia in the Ahmedabad Test 

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli put on a batting masterclass to notch up a brilliant 186 off 364 balls on Day 4 of the fourth Test against India. The last Test of the series is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Against some wily Australian spin bowling, Kohli applied himself and put a hefty price tag on his wicket. The former Indian skipper continued on Day 4 with an overnight score of 59 and was tasked to take the game forward for India.

After the early dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja, Kohli found two able partners in KS Bharat (44) and Axar Patel (79). While Bharat and Axar kept finding boundaries regularly, Kohli remained cautious and tired the Aussie bowlers with his sheer patience and pluck.

There was a period of lull during his innings but he put it behind him and kept mounting runs slowly but steadily. In fact, from his 59 to his century, Kohli hit zero boundaries and worked tirelessly for his runs.

The former India captain reached his long-awaited 28th Test ton after a total of 1,205 days. Even after his century, the Delhi-born batter continued to take a toll on the visiting team and took India past Australia's first-innings score of 480.

After India's lead reached 91, Kohli was finally dismissed at 186 while trying to hit a maximum with the field spread out. For only the fourth time in his international career, he faced more than 300 deliveries in an innings, 364 to be precise.

En route to his superlative century, Kohli shattered numerous records. Here is a compilation of five such records that he broke during his knock of 186 against Australia in the fourth Test.

#5 Highest individual score in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

The pitch in Ahmedabad has favored batters more than the bowlers. As a result, we have seen some big scores being scored in the fourth Test. In fact, four of the top-five highest individual scores in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 have come in Ahmedabad.

Kohli's gigantic 186-run knock, however, is the highest individual score by a batter in the ongoing series. He surpassed Usman Khawaja's 180, which the left-hander scored on Days 1 and 2.

#4 Fastest player to hit 75 international centuries

Modern-day master Kohli has now notched up a total of 75 international centuries for India. As we all know, he is only the second-ever batter to smash as many international centuries and the fastest to do so.

Sachin Tendulkar, who was the first player to reach 75 international tons, took 566 innings to hit the landmark. Kohli, however, took 552 innings to bring up his 75th international century for India across formats.

#3 Highest run-getter for India in WTC history

Kohli celebrating his 100 vs Australia [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Despite battling through mediocre form in Test cricket of late, Kohli has overtaken his colleagues to become India's highest run-getter in the World Test Championship (WTC) history.

The WTC, which started in 2019, has seen Kohli amass 1,797 runs (in 52 innings). He eclipsed Rohit Sharma, who has scored 1,794 (in 36 innings) for India in the WTC so far. This stat includes both the 2019-21 and the 2021-23 WTC cycles.

#2 Second-most international runs against Australia

Virat Kohli after his century in the Ahmedabad Test vs Australia [P:C: BCCI]

Playing against the Aussie unit more often than not brings the best out of Kohli. This can be recognized by the fact that the 34-year-old has now mustered 4,856 runs in international cricket against them.

This is the second-most a batter has managed to score against Australia across formats, after Sachin Tendulkar's 6,707 runs during his career.

On Sunday, Kohli went past Brian Lara's record. The West Indies legend had scored 4,714 runs against Australia.

#1 Fastest player to score 11,000 international runs at home

Virat Kohli raises his bat following his marvelous ton vs Australia [P.C: BCCI]

Another significant record that the modern-day legend broke during his superlative 186-run knock was of reaching 11,000 international runs for India in India.

Kohli completed his 11,000 international runs at home in just 224 innings - the fastest-ever a batter has reached this landmark.

Previously, both Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting held the record, as both greats reached the landmark in 246 innings in their respective home countries.

Kohli has now scored 11,050 runs across formats in India while having an average of 58.46, and including 35 tons and 51 half-centuries.

