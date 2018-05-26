5 richest cricketers in the world

Kohli is surprisingly not the richest cricketer in the world.

Cricket is a lucrative sport and players who make it to the top earn tons of money through match fees as well as sponsorship and endorsement deals with the largest brands in the world.

International players rake in millions a year and the rise of the Indian Premier League has only made everyone richer.

On that note here, we take a look at five of the richest cricketers (past and present) in the world.

#5 Shane Warne - USD 50 million

Shane Warne is arguably the greatest ever spinner to have played the game of cricket and his success took him to all parts of the globe, even India where he represented the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

According to celebritynetworth.com, Warne is worth a whopping 50 million USD. Following his retirement, Warne has served as a commentator and also plays poker professionally back in Australia.

He has had endorsement deals with the likes of Messages on Hold, Codemasters etc and also appeared on the hit TV series 'I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.'