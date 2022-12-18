5 shock retirements in women's cricket in 2022

The growth of women's cricket in the world over the years has been heartening to witness, with the sport only getting bigger and better. The women's game is spreading and progressing quicker than many might have imagined, and the fan following it has managed to generate speaks for itself.

The ongoing series between India and Australia is a prime example, with plenty of fans flocking to the stadium to watch the matches.

Certain women have been pioneers for their nation in helping the game progress and evolve over the years. India have two legends in Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who led the way to inspire a generation before hanging up their boots this year.

Australia's Rachel Haynes also called time on her career recently, bringing the curtains down on a glorious career.

After long esteemed and established careers, these women have been trailblazers in leading the sport in their respective countries. They hung up their boots having achieved legendary status.

However, that wasn't the case for all the women cricketers who retired this year. On that note, let's take a look at five shock retirements in women's cricket from 2022.

#1 Deandra Dottin | West Indies

Deandra Dottin @Dottin_5 Thanks to all for the love and support with in my past 14 years of playing cricket for West Indies! I look forward to be playing domestic cricket around the world Thanks to all for the love and support with in my past 14 years of playing cricket for West Indies! I look forward to be playing domestic cricket around the world https://t.co/Vmw6AqpYQJ

Known as the "World Boss," Deandra Dottin is one of the most destructive all-rounders in women's cricketing history. The West Indian announced her shock retirement from playing for the West Indies in August this year, during the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she represented Barbados.

The all-rounder cited the team environment and board issues as some of the reasons for her exit. Apart from holding the record for the fastest century in women's T20Is, Dottin scored 6424 runs and took 134 wickets in her international career.

The absence of Stafanie Taylor is already a crucial blow to West Indies and the retirement of a match-winner of Dottin's caliber won't help the side either. The game will be left slightly poorer in the absence of the "World Boss," who lives to entertain.

#2 Lizelle Lee | South Africa

In one of the most shocking retirements of 2022, Lizelle Lee announced her retirement from international cricket across all formats. Reports suggested that the 30-year-old had a rift with Cricket South Africa (CSA) and opted to retire from the national side as a result.

Lee made 184 appearances for her country and scored 5253 runs across all formats. The opening batter was the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2021. So naturally, her retirement came as a shock as she was a player at the top of the game.

Additionally, Lee called it quits just ahead of a home T20 World Cup in 2023, which could have potentially been a superb send-off.

#3 Mignon du Preez | South Africa

After 15 years in international cricket, Mignon du Preez retired from the 50-over format after South Africa's exit from the World Cup earlier this year. She made her debut for the national side at the age of 17 in 2007 and went on to score 5684 runs in 269 matches.

On December 8, Du Preez announced her retirement from T20Is as well.

The middle-order batter announced that she hopes to focus on her family and life after cricket after retirement. However, she has confirmed that she will continue to play in franchise leagues around the world.

Du Preez was a crucial part and a senior member of the South African team for over a decade. Her retirement ahead of the T20 World Cup next year came as a shock to most fans.

#4 Anya Shrubsole | England

At the age of 31, Anya Shrubsole called it quits on her international career earlier this year, shocking a few followers around the globe. England's match-winner in the World Cup Final in 2017 with figures of 6/46, the right-arm pacer had a largely successful international career.

She took 227 wickets in 173 appearances in international cricket and was also handy with the bat down the order, scoring 507 runs off 71 innings. Shrubsole played her last international game in the final of the World Cup against Australia this year.

She is one of only four players to have taken over 100 wickets in both ODIs and T20Is. While the speedster enjoyed a 14-year career, some believed that the medium pacer still had enough left in her tank to carry on.

#5 Amy Satterthwaite | New Zealand

Former New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite also retired from international cricket this year, following a central contract snub from New Zealand Cricket. The 36-year-old was one of the pioneers of the game, leading the White Ferns admirably throughout her career.

Satterthwaite scored 6423 runs over the course of her international career, while also bagging 76 scalps to her name. The all-rounder was one of the senior-most players in the side and usually led the way from the front.

As she was on the wrong side of 35, some might have seen this coming but for a player of her class to hang up her boots in this way was certainly a shock.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : 0 votes