×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

3 takeaways from Australia’s whitewash of New Zealand

Akshay Saraswat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Published Jan 06, 2020
Jan 06, 2020 IST

Australian team after winning the series against New Zealand
Australian team after winning the series against New Zealand

In the end, what many people expected to be a great contest turned out to be a complete anti-climax. Instead of New Zealand and Australia playing a hard-fought series, the home side managed to whitewash their trans-Tasman neighbours.

By the end of the 3-match rubber, the visitors wore a look of a despondent team waiting for their agony to end. They entered the final Test having already lost the series and were forced to play this match without many of their key players.

New Zealand are a much better team than what they showed in this series. The failures of their key batsmen Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor played a major role in their inability to put up a fight. The bowling attack too was hampered by the absence of Trent Boult from the first and the last match of the series.

So, as the dust settles on this rather one-sided contest, let us look back at the 3 most important takeaways from this whitewash. 

Labuschagne is new Smith

Marnus Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne's rise continues

Not long ago, Australian fans and experts were worried about the declining stock of Australian batting. The Baggy Green seemed heavily reliant on just two of their batsmen – Steve Smith and David Warner. However, this series cemented the reputation of another batting star – Marnus Labuschagne.

The young batsman made a mark during The Ashes and pounded Pakistan in the previous serious. In these two matches, he further proved his credentials as one of the most capable batsmen in the world – at least when playing in the Australian conditions.

Now, Australia clearly have another heavy scorer in their top order to share the burden of getting runs for their team. With Warner back in form and Steve Smith at number four, Labuschagne fits in nicely at no. 3. Not only is he getting big runs, his batting seems to be getting better and better.

With three heavy-scoring batsmen in the line-up, Australia can now look at becoming a top batting side once again. 


1 / 3 NEXT
Australia vs New Zealand 2019-20 Australia Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Nathan Lyon Steve Smith World Test Championship Schedule 2019-21 Australia vs New Zealand Head to Head
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
1st Test | Thu, 12 Dec
AUS 416/10 & 217/9
NZ 166/10 & 171/10
Australia won by 296 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Thu, 26 Dec
AUS 467/10 & 168/5
NZ 148/10 & 240/10
Australia won by 247 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
3rd Test | Fri, 03 Jan
AUS 454/10 & 217/2
NZ 256/10 & 136/10
Australia won by 279 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Fri, 13 Mar, 09:00 AM
Australia
New Zealand
AUS VS NZ preview
2nd ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 05:00 AM
Australia
New Zealand
AUS VS NZ preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 20 Mar, 09:00 AM
Australia
New Zealand
AUS VS NZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us