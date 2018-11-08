×
5 talented but unlucky cricketers

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
504   //    08 Nov 2018, 14:08 IST

Amol Muzumdar
Amol Muzumdar

To play cricket at the international level for their country has become a dream for billions and trillions of youngsters. But in reality, to reach such a level is not everyone’s cup of tea. 

India is home to several cricketers in the world because of the huge attraction towards this sport. However, it is not possible to play at the international level for all cricketers. Luck and talent are the most promising factors playing their role in every cricketer’s life.

There are some cricketers who get their chance based on their fate with minimal talent in them. On the other hand, there are other cricketers also who didn’t get enough chances despite having the maximum talent in them. One of the best examples is the greatest domestic player, Vinod Kambli.

Vinod Kambli entered the cricket world with a bang as he was the quickest Indian to reach the milestone of 1000 Test runs and averaged close to 120 after 7 matches. But pertaining to his hard luck, his downfall began in 1994 when he was found wanting against the short ball against the West Indies. After that, he made 9 comebacks for India but didn’t have the right fate as he failed.

Here‘s a list of 5 such players who were talented but just did not have the luck on their side:

#5 Padmakar Shivalkar

Padmakar Shivalkar is famous for his Ranji spell where he picked up 13 wickets for 34 runs against Tamil Nadu
Padmakar Shivalkar is famous for his Ranji spell where he picked up 13 wickets for 34 runs against Tamil Nadu

Born on 14 September 1940, Padmakar Shivalkar is a former Indian first-class cricketer who had the perfect talent but was just born in the wrong era. Pertaining to his slow left-arm orthodox bowling nature, he was the highest wicket-taker for Bombay.

Shivalkar took the entire world with a storm when he bagged the best bowling figures in the final of 1972-73 Ranji trophy. Padmakar took 13 wickets in that match by just conceding 34 runs. He took 8 for 16 in the first innings and 5 for 18 in the second innings in the most crucial final match against Tamil Nadu. He took the total of 589 first-class wickets from just 124 matches but never got the chance to play for his national side. His career coincided with Bishan Singh Bedi, one of the greatest of all time and thus Shivalkar did not get more chances.

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
