5 talented new batsmen to watch out for in 2020

Akshay Saraswat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 02, 2020

Shubman Gill should get more opportunities in 2020

Nothing is more exciting in cricket than watching a young player emerge on to the stage of international cricket and make a mark. And like every year, 2020 is also full of possibilities; we may well see some talented young names rise on the international scene and surprise everyone with their ability.

Last year, we had batsmen such as Mayank Agarwal, Rassie van der Dussen, Nicholas Pooran and Marnus Labuschagne capture everyone’s attention with their great talent. Now, as these players try to take their success to new heights, the searching eye will look for new sprouts of batting talent taking root in the cricketing soil.

While the future is nearly impossible to predict in this game of glorious uncertainties, we can certainly identify those players who seem gifted with the qualities that make a batsman successful in cricket. Here are five such batters just emerging on the world stage.

1. Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope

Making his debut against India in 2018, Ollie Pope looked like a million bucks as he played some exquisite strokes. He did seem a little under-cooked though, and couldn’t post a substantial score.

But England and many others realized that Pope is a truly gifted player who has the potential to become a superstar in the future.

He was brought back into the team for the series in New Zealand and finally scored a half-century at Test level. Already being dubbed the ‘next big thing’, Pope belongs to that breed of elegant English batsmen who possess natural style and flair.

Now that England are looking for a reliable middle-order batsman, one who can provide the much-lacking solidity in the top order, Pope might be the man to invest in. If the selectors persist, we may see more exquisite displays of batting from him.

