5 telling stats that defined Team India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

Team India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the 2025 Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. With the victory, the Men in Blue lifted the Champions Trophy for the third time, having earlier won the ICC event in 2002 (joint winners with Sri Lanka) and 2013.

Batting first after winning the toss in the 2025 final, the Kiwis were held to 251-7 as spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav claimed two wickets each. In the chase, Team India got home in 49 overs as Rohit Sharma (76 off 83) led from the front, smashing seven fours and three sixes.

In the wake of Team India's terrific triumph in the 2025 Champions Trophy, we analyze five crucial stats that explain Rohit and co. dominance in the ICC event.

#1 Two Indians among Top 5 run-getters in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Like in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli excelled in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy as well. Shreyas finished as India's leading run-getter in the ODI tournament and the second-leading overall. In five innings, he scored 243 runs at an average of 48.60 and a strike rate of 79.41. The 30-year-old was consistency personified, registering two half-centuries and two 40s.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Not outs Ducks 1. Shreyas Iyer 5 243 48.60 79.41 79 0 2 - - 2. Virat Kohli 5 218 54.50 82.88 100* 1 1 1 - 3. Shubman Gill 5 188 47 75.50 101* 1 _ 1 -

(India's Top 3 run-getters in CT 2025)

Speaking of Kohli, he was Team India's second-leading run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy and fifth overall. While he was dismissed cheaply in the final against New Zealand, the 36-year-old came up with two Player of the Match-winning efforts. He scored 100* off 111 against Pakistan in the group stage and 84 off 98 against Australia in the first semifinal.

#2 All four spinners had an economy rate of under 5

India went in with a four-spinner strategy starting with their third match in Group A against New Zealand. The tactical change proved to be a masterstroke as the four spinners combined to stifle the opposition, not allowing them any breathing space.

Chakaravarthy claimed nine wickets (in three matches), Kuldeep seven and Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel five each. Apart from Chakaravarthy, all the other three spinners played all the five matches of Team India's memorable 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.

Player Innings Wickets Average Best Figures Economy 4-fers 5-fers Varun Chakaravarthy 3 9 15.11 5-42 4.53 - 1 Kuldeep Yadav 5 7 31.85 3-40 4.79 - - Ravindra Jadeja 5 5 36.60 2-40 4.35 - - Axar Patel 5 5 39.20 2-43 4.35 - -

(Bowling stats of India's spinners in CT 2025)

Chakaravarthy was superb, but what stood about the Indian spinners was that all of them had an economy rate of under five - Chakaravarthy (4.53), Kuldeep (4.79), Jadeja (4.35) and Axar (4.35).

#3 Crucial partnerships that bailed India out of trouble

It wasn't as if India were not put under pressure during the course of their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. However, every time they seemed in some sort of trouble with the willow, batters managed to string crucial partnerships.

In the final, India had slipped from 105-0 to 122-3 in a tricky chase of 252. Shreyas (48) and Axar (29) then added 61 to lift them. In the semis against Australia, they lost their openers cheaply in a chase of 265. Kohli (84) combined with Shreyas (45), adding 91 for the third wicket. In the group stage against the Kiwis, Shreyas (79) and Axar (42) added 98 for the fourth wicket to rescue India from 30-3.

#4 The Mohammad Shami factor

In Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Team India were banking on Mohammad Shami to deliver the goods. The seasoned pacer has an exceptional record in ICC ODI tournaments. However, he had just returned to international cricket after a long injury layoff when he was named in India's 15-man Champions Trophy squad.

It would be fair to say that Shami was not at his best. However, he still managed to make an impact in yet another ICC event. The right-arm pacer claimed nine wickets in five innings at an average of 25.88 and an economy rate of 5.68. Shami picked up a five-fer in India's opening match against Bangladesh and bowled an extremely crucial spell of 3-48 in the semifinal against the Aussies.

#5 The whole is greater than the sum of its parts

The fact that an Indian player did not win the Player of the Tournament award (it went to New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra) is proof of the fact that the Men in Blue shone as a team. There were a number of performances from players that might not seem hugely significant at a cursory glance, but were decisive in the overall picture.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya scored 99 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 106.45. When India needed big hits at the end, he delivered the key strikes. With the ball, he chipped in with four wickets. More importantly, his presence allowed India to go ahead with the four-spinner policy. Axar contributed 109 runs to go with his wickets and catches, while Rahul (140 runs) played the role of finisher to near perfection.

