×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Test records which is insurmountable even for King Kohli

Ashwin Srinivasa
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
209   //    06 Nov 2018, 06:45 IST

Virat Kohli: The new milestone man in Indian cricket
Virat Kohli: The new milestone man in Indian cricket

Virat Kohli is the new milestone man in Indian cricket. If Sachin was an emotion, Virat surely is a passion. The hunger that he carries, the intensity that he exhibits, the performances he churns out makes him a "Showman" in cricket.

Brian Lara recently mentioned, "Virat is a true leader and a great advertisement to the sport". The man turned 30 and still has a long way to go but some of his cricketing feats never fail to mesmerize.

Steve Waugh showered praises on this sui-generis and remarked that he will own all the batting records by the time he retires except for the batting average of 99.94 held by Sir Donald Bradman.

Apart from Bradman's astronomical average, there are other records which even King Kohli might find difficult to surpass.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar's Test Runs - 15921

Sachin Tendulkar's Test runs is almost like scaling a Mount Everest
Sachin Tendulkar's Test runs is almost like scaling a Mount Everest

If Virat Kohli is the new milestone man, the original milestone man was none other than the great Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin's career which lasted for 24 years was adorned by class, dignity and temperament.

Tendulkar played a mind-boggling 664 International matches in which 200 matches were in the longest format. He also scored 15921 Test runs at 53.68 with a staggering 51 centuries and 68 half centuries.

Virat has shown immense consistency in Test Cricket. He has scored over a 1000 runs in 3 consecutive calendar years (2016-18) with 13 centuries including 6 double centuries, making him the only captain to achieve this feat. Virat has scored 6331 Test runs from 73 matches at 54.67 with a total of 24 centuries and 19 half centuries.

Even though Virat is quite ahead than Sachin after 73 matches, it looks almost impossible to score an another 10000 runs considering Virat has about 7-8 years of cricket left in him. If he is successful in scaling this peak, it would be a remarkable achievement.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC World Test Championship Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time Virat Kohli Records Test cricket
Ashwin Srinivasa
CONTRIBUTOR
Mechanical Engineer by destiny and a passionate cricket enthusiast by heart. I've been a cricket tragic all through my life. Writing about cricket has been my dream and all those hours of watching cricket has given me the right insight and understanding about the game. I love to provide in-depth analysis of a Team's journey over the years, remind my readers about some of our forgotten heroes and also pen down my perspectives about a problem that has been plaguing a team. Cricket has always given us special moments to cherish and I would like to take each and every reader down the memory lane to celebrate our most loved sport.
5 reasons why teams are failing to win overseas Test series
RELATED STORY
Top 10 active batsmen with most runs in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 5 test matches of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Eliminating toss from Test cricket: A statistical analysis 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 biggest innings wins by India
RELATED STORY
4 Prevailing Batsmen With Best Average In Test Cricket 
RELATED STORY
Strongest Test XI featuring 11 Captains
RELATED STORY
5 Cricketers with highest dismissals during nervous 90s...
RELATED STORY
World XI vs World XI - A battle between the century's...
RELATED STORY
5 most genuine Test-only players of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us