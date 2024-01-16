5 things to watch out for in Australia-West Indies Tests

Australia will host the West Indies in a two-match Test series, starting from January 17 onwards at the Adelaide Oval. The second Test will start on January 25 and will be played at The Gabba. The hosts are favorites to win both games and register a comfortable 2-0 whitewash.

Both sides have already announced their playing XIs for the Adelaide Test. They are as follows:

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph

The Kangaroos have an almost unchanged XI compared to the last time these two sides played a red-ball series in late 2022. David Warner's retirement sees Mitchell Marsh take his place as the only difference in Australia's lineup. On the other hand, the West Indies have as many as seven uncapped players.

Let's explore five things to watch out for in the Australia-West Indies Tests:

#1 Steve Smith opening the batting

Steve Smith will be opening the batting for Australia following David Warner's retirement from the longest form of the game. The right-handed batter has batted in every position from number three to number nine but has never opened the innings.

The decision was taken after the team management felt the need to include their six best batters, which include both Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh. Smith has enough pedigree to succeed as an opener, but if he struggles, eyebrows will be raised as it is an unconventional decision to not opt for a like-for-like replacement for Warner.

#2 Cameron Green's performance will be under scrutiny

As a result of the aforementioned point, Cameron Green's displays with the bat will also be closely followed. He has an average of 33.59 in Tests but has only batted at number six or number seven.

As Marsh has sealed his spot in the lower middle order, Green likely occupies the number four position, which will be left vacant after Smith's shift. No. 4 is a very important batting position in Test cricket, which is why Green will have to produce the goods.

#3 The West Indies eyeing their first Test win in Australia since 1997

Despite the Caribbean side's failure to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup, the downfall of West Indian cricket has been the most severe in the longest form of the game. They have been pretty abysmal in Test cricket over the last couple of decades.

They haven't won a Test match down under since February 1997. They have lost 14 out of the 16 Tests that they have played since then, with two ending in a draw. The inexperienced squad that has been sent to Australia isn't a good sign either.

#4 Kavem Hodge could be the find of the series for the visitors

Kavem Hodge is one of the several uncapped players who will be making his Test debut in Australia. His domestic record as a batter is not great, with an average just shy of 30 in both First Class and List-A cricket. However, he was impressive in the warmup match against Cricket Australia XI.

The 30-year-old scored 52 in the first innings and followed it up with a classy 99 in the second innings, as the West Indies drew the match. An all-rounder by trade, Hodge will be keen on making his mark in the two Tests.

#5 The West Indian pacers will be vital

Australia are a far better side on paper and are much more experienced. Moreover, they have favorable home conditions. The only way the West Indies can perhaps get something out of the Test series is by bowling brilliantly.

Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach will have to bowl their hearts out in the next couple of weeks. With lots of younger players in the side, Joseph and Roach will have to pick wickets at regular intervals to give the visitors an outside chance of maybe drawing the match.

