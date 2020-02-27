×
5 things we learnt about India from the first New Zealand Test match

James Ogden
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 27 Feb 2020, 08:14 IST

India suffered their first loss in the Test Championship
When this Indian Test side is beaten by 10 wickets, it comes as a shock to everyone. Over the past 3 years, this side, under the astute leadership of Virat Kohli has become the most imposing unit in world cricket.

When such a team is thrashed inside 4 days by a New Zealand team coming off the back of a heavy defeat against Australia, many questions will be asked. With that in mind, here's five things we learnt about the Indian side from their defeat Wellington.

#1 Ishant Sharma is an all time great

Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma

To start on a positive note, we must look at Ishant Sharma's excellent performance, where the paceman claimed a hard fought 5-wicket haul.

Since the start of 2018, the Delhi native has taken 71 wickets at an average of just 19. Combine this with the fact that he has taken 98 of his 297 Test wickets in India, where he average's an extremely decent 31, we see a bowler who is able to achieve greatness in all conditions.

Despite his career average of 32, Sharma has enjoyed huge success under Virat Kohli and has become an integral part of what is widely considered to be India's greatest fast bowling line-up. Indeed, his new found prowess was evident in India's triumph over Australia in the 2018-19 season, where in the three games he played Sharma picked up 11 wickets at an average of just 23.

At 31, India may well be able to enjoy a few more years of the tall paceman. If India are to continue to being a success in the red ball arena, and turn it around in the second Test against New Zealand, you would suspect Sharma will have to continue to play at the top of his game.

Note: All statistics as of February 27, 2020

Published 27 Feb 2020, 08:14 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
