×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Never seen India dismantled like that, says Craig McMillan

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 25 Feb 2020, 16:15 IST

McMillan questioned the technique of the Indian batsmen in the recently-concluded Test match
McMillan questioned the technique of the Indian batsmen in the recently-concluded Test match

India suffered their first defeat in the ICC World Test Championship when New Zealand beat them by ten wickets in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan was stunned by the ineptness of the Indian batsmen, saying that he believes that the batsmen did not respect the conditions well and played like they were playing in India.

“I haven’t seen India, the number one Test side in the world, dismantled like they were over those four days in Wellington,” McMillan told Radio Sport.
“They didn’t make any adjustments in the way they played, they threw their hands at the ball like they do in India,” he further added.

According to him, the Indians were not able to deal with the bounce in New Zealand and that is exactly the reason for their undoing. The Kiwis bowled tight line and length and swung the ball, thus inducing false shots from the batsmen.

“When the ball doesn’t bounce above knee-high you can get away with some of those shots - in New Zealand you don’t,” McMillan stated.

McMillan also praised the kind of efforts New Zealand put in in order to beat the world number one Test side. Trent Boult and Tim Southee were at their usual best while Kyle Jamieson stepped up in the absence of Neil Wagner and contributed with both bat and ball. This has made things interesting as New Zealand could opt for an all-pace attack for the second Test.

Published 25 Feb 2020, 16:15 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Tim Southee Trent Boult Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand Head to Head
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us