India beat Sri Lanka in a tense encounter by 41 runs and sealed their spot in the final of the ongoing Asia Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

The scoreboard might not dictate the tense nature of the win. On a pitch that offered plenty of assistance to the spinners, the match seemed to be over only when Sri Lanka lost their final wicket. With this win, India also snapped Sri Lanka’s streak of 13 consecutive ODI wins.

This is not the first time an Indian team have been able to break winning streaks of opposition. Over the years, India has reserved this feat for different Australian teams – across all formats.

5 times India broke big winning streaks of other teams

#5 Australia’s 19-match unbeaten streak in home ODIs (2016)

Manish Pandey starred with the bat

Under the captaincy of Michael Clarke and later Steve Smith, Australia established an impregnable stronghold in ODI cricket on home turf during the mid-2010s. This streak started during the November 2014 series against South Africa and continued till January 2016. During this phase, Australia won 18 out of 19 home games, with one match being washed out due to rain.

However, this streak was brought to a halt by India at the Sydney Cricket Ground when the MS Dhoni-led team successfully chased down a target of 331. Manish Pandey starred with an unbeaten 104 off 81 balls as the Men in Blue chased down the total.

Although India lost the series 1-4, they managed to put an end to Australia's streak.

#4 Australia’s 9 consecutive Test series wins (2008)

2008 was when MS Dhoni officially took over as Test captain

India took on Australia in a four-match Test series on home soil in 2008. This was the series when MS Dhoni officially took over as the Test captain. Coming into this series, the Aussies had won their last nine series.

The first match of the series ended in a draw, but Team India won the second match. The third match in Delhi ended in another draw and the home side clinched the series with a comprehensive win in the fourth match.

This series win ended Australia’s nine consecutive series triumphs.

#3 South Africa's unbeaten streak in ODIs, 2005

Sehwag ended South Africa's streak

South Africa came into this ODI series on the back of the second-best unbeaten streak in 50-over cricket. They were undefeated for 20 consecutive One Day Internationals during that same year.

However, this streak came to an end against India in November 2005. The Men in Blue beat the visitors in the second ODI in Bangalore.

Speaking of the match, India restricted South Africa to 169/9 in the stipulated 50 overs. The hosts then chased down this target in 35.4 overs, with Virender Sehwag top-scoring with an unbeaten 62.

#2 Australia's Test match winning streak, 1999-2001

Harbhajan Singh turned the series around

This was one of India’s most celebrated achievements and it occurred during their historic series victory against Australia in 2001 on home soil. The Australians thrashed India in the 1st Test in Mumbai and extended their remarkable record of consecutive Test victories to 16.

India then bounced back in some style to win their second Test in Kolkata and brought an end to this world-record streak. This was the momentum India needed as they then went on to win the final Test in Chennai and bag the series 2-1.

#1 Australia’s record 26 consecutive wins in Women ODIs (2021)

Shafali Verma played a major role

The sequence began in 2018 when the Australian women's team beat Mithali Raj and team 3-0. However, the streak that started by beating India was brought to a halt by the Indian team three years down the line.

India seemingly had the second ODI in control but then sloppy fielding and an unprecedented no-ball on the final delivery helped Australia sneak away with the win and extend their streak to 26 games.

However, the Women in Blue were not to be brushed aside and they bounced back in some style in the next fixture. They chased their highest-ever ODI total of 265 runs in the third match to bring to an end this world-record streak by Australia.